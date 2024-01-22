^

Death toll in Davao, Caraga due to effects of shear line rises to 16

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 22, 2024 | 7:04pm
Death toll in Davao, Caraga due to effects of shear line rises to 16
This photo shows Coast Guard personnel carrying a child in a flood rescue at Davao Oriental.
Philippine Coast Guard / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The shear line-induced landslides and flooding in CARAGA and Davao region left at least 16 individuals dead and five others injured.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) on Monday reported that the affected regions has 16 fatalities, 10 of which were confirmed while the six others are under verification.

The shear line disaster also affected 152,642 families or 670,807 individuals, according to the OCD report.

Eight municipalities and one barangay, meanwhile, declared a state of calamity.

An estimated 14,000 individuals are currently staying in evacuation centers due to the effects of the shear line while 18,172 are outside evacuation centers.

A total of 3,005 families or 4,497 individuals were evacuated by the authorities pre-emptively, the OCD said.

The shear line flooding and landslides also affected roads in CARAGA and Davao, with 29 of them non-passable and 11 bridges impassable. 

Twenty houses were also reportedly destroyed and 142 houses were partially damaged.

Due to the heavy rains and flood, 14 local government units (LGU) in Caraga have suspended classes while 35 LGU’s have suspended classes in the Davao region.

The OCD, meanwhile, estimated the amount of total damage to P26,870,000.

A total of P54,246,365 worth of aid has already been provided to the affected individuals in response to the inclement weather.

