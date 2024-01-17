^

Headlines

Minority solons assail P449.5 billion unprogrammed funds in 2024 budget

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 17, 2024 | 10:32am
Minority solons assail P449.5 billion unprogrammed funds in 2024 budget
This file photo shows Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay, 1st district).
The STAR / Michael Varcas, File

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay, 1st district) and other minority lawmakers urged the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday to “nullify” and prevent the government from utilizing the P449.5 billion unprogrammed funds in the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

In a 27-page petition released on Tuesday, Lagman and his co-petitioners asked the high court to order the respondents, which include the Senate, House of Representatives and certain departments of the executive branch, from “funding, releasing and implementing the constitutionally infirm excess appropriations of P449.5 billion.”

“This Petition is limited to the declaration of nullity and unconstitutionality of the excess of P449.5-B in unprogrammed appropriations inserted by the Bicameral Conference Committee in the 2024 General Appropriations Bill,” the petition read.

“Moreover, this petition does not seek to stop or derail the operation of the National Government…,except to pray for the nullification of the constitutionally infirm excess of P449.5-B in unprogrammed appropriations,” it added. 

Aside from Lagman, among the petitioners are Rep. Gabriel Bordado Jr. (Camarines Sur, 3rd district) and Rep. Mujiv Hataman (Basilan).

The lawmakers also argued that increasing the original amount of unprogrammed funds is prohibited under Article 6 (Section 25, paragraph 1) of the Constitution.

Under the mentioned provision by the Constitution, Congress cannot go beyond the appropriations sought by the president in the National Expenditure Program.

“If unprogrammed appropriations are increased beyond the ceiling imposed by the President, their subsequent funding and release, whether righteous or contrived, will balloon the government's expenditures beyond the fiscal program,” the petition read.

According to a table provided by the petitioners, the unprogrammed funds requested by the executive branch increased from P281.9 billion to almost P731.5 billion in the GAA.

“As a result of the insertion made by the Bicameral Conference Committee and ratified by the House of Representatives and the Senate, the GAA carries the infirm appropriation of P731 billion of which P449.5 billion is the exorbitant excess,” the petition read.

Based on the website of  the Department of Budget and Management, unprogrammed appropriations are funds set aside for specific expenses that will only be released if certain events occur during the fiscal year. 

These events include getting proceeds from new loans for foreign-assisted projects, collecting revenue from new taxes not originally planned and surpassing the target collections for non-revenue measures.

On Monday, Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said the executive department will answer the petition if ever required by the SC. — with reports from The STAR/Alexis Romero

vuukle comment

GAA

GENERAL APPROPRIATIONS ACT

LAGMAN

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lagman says &lsquo;war&rsquo; on 1987 Constitution underway after Senate changes tune on Cha-cha

Lagman says ‘war’ on 1987 Constitution underway after Senate changes tune on Cha-cha

By Cristina Chi | 20 hours ago
Both chambers of Congress’ newfound unity in pushing to liberalize the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate Cha-cha proponents: No political changes

Senate Cha-cha proponents: No political changes

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
Joining the fray to have the Charter changed, several senators have vowed to focus on its economic provisions and to steer...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate creates TWG on anti-financial scams bill

Senate creates TWG on anti-financial scams bill

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
The Senate has created a technical working group) to fine-tune the provisions of the proposed Anti-Financial Account Scamming...
Headlines
fbtw
26 BIR officials suspended

26 BIR officials suspended

12 hours ago
Bureau of Internal Revenue commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. has ordered the suspension of 26 BIR employees charged with misconduct...
Headlines
fbtw
Consultations begin on school calendar shift

Consultations begin on school calendar shift

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
The Department of Education has commenced consultations on reverting to the old academic calendar of June to March, a proposal...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOTr to SC: Dismiss petitions vs PUV modernization

DOTr to SC: Dismiss petitions vs PUV modernization

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
The Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board have asked the Supreme Court...
Headlines
fbtw
DA: 30 percent of crops wasted due to poor logistics

DA: 30 percent of crops wasted due to poor logistics

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Nearly a third or 30 percent of the country’s agricultural produce is wasted because of a poor logistics system, the...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to sign 5-year rice deal with Vietnam

Philippines to sign 5-year rice deal with Vietnam

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
The Philippines is expected to forge a five-year rice deal with Vietnam during President Marcos’ state visit later this...
Headlines
fbtw
P450 billion unprogrammed funds challenged before SC

P450 billion unprogrammed funds challenged before SC

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
Minority lawmakers are asking the Supreme Court to nullify the P449.5 billion in unprogrammed allocation in the national budget,...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ orders probe into alleged issuance of work visas to fake companies

DOJ orders probe into alleged issuance of work visas to fake companies

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Tuesday said that he asked the Bureau of Immigration to investigate its legal...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with