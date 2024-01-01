^

Headlines

DOH issues caution on unexploded firecrackers post-New Year celebration

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
January 1, 2024 | 10:30am
DOH issues caution on unexploded firecrackers post-New Year celebration
A boy injured by a firecracker arrives at the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila early on January 1, 2014, after new year's celebrations. Philippine authorities said more than 260 people had been injured by fireworks, firecrackers or stray bullets in the days leading up to New Year's Eve.
AFP / Noel Celis

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) issued a warning on Monday, especially directed at children, urging them not to touch unexploded firecrackers. 

Health Undersecretary Eric Tayag explained the risks associated with picking up firecrackers that did not ignite or fully explode during the festivities.

"Sana nagabayan ng mga magulang ‘yung mga bata sa kanilang paglabas na ‘wag nang mamulot ng mga inaakala nilang hindi pa nagsinding mga paputok (I hope the parents have guided their children not to pick up firecrackers they think did not explode),” Tayag said during an interview with GMA's Unang Balita.

On Sunday, the DOH reported eight additional injuries caused by firecrackers, including an incident involving a four-year-old boy from Central Luzon. The boy lost all five fingers on his right hand and sustained neck injuries due to a "dart bomb," an illegal firecracker he ignited at home. 

The total count of fireworks-related injuries logged by the DOH as of Sunday stands at 115.

The health department is hoping that this year's total fireworks-related injuries would not surpass last year's recorded count of 307, according to Tayag.

Most incidents occurred either at home or on the streets, with a majority involving males actively igniting fireworks.

Among the commonly identified culprits were boga, 5-star, kwitis, piccolo, luces, pla-pla, whistle bomb, and several other unlabeled or imported firecrackers. — with report by Gaea Katreena Cabico

