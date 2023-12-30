LTO sets aggressive crackdown vs unregistered vehicles

MANILA, Philippines — The strict crackdown on unregistered vehicles will resume next week following the New Year break, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) said yesterday.

LTO chief Vigor Mendoza reminded delinquent motorists to register their vehicles as the “no registration, no travel” policy will be implemented.

Motorists may face a hefty P10,000 fine if caught by LTO enforcers or other deputized enforcers driving an unregistered vehicle.

“Starting next week, we will be reviving our strict ‘No Registration, No Travel’ campaign across the country. No more issuing of warnings. As such, I would like to appeal to our delinquent motor vehicle owners to find time to renew the registration of their respective motor vehicles to avoid paying hefty fines,” Mendoza said.

The LTO and the Department of Transportation eased their policy earlier this month in the spirit of Christmas by issuing a warning to motorists instead of handing out ticket violations.

Data from the LTO showed that about 65 percent of all motor vehicles and motorcycles in the country are unregistered. This equates to around 24.7 million delinquent motor vehicles nationwide.

Mendoza emphasized the need for registration as this means that the vehicle was inspected for roadworthiness.

“Our determination to have all these delinquent motor vehicles registered is primarily about safety for all road users,” he said.

Every day, around 32 people die in the Philippines due to road accidents, according to the United Nations.

The LTO gave assurance that it is working to make sure that the renewal of motor vehicle registration is fast and comfortable for its clients.