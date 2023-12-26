^

Headlines

DOH: Firework-related injuries climb to 52 ahead of New Year's Eve

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 26, 2023 | 11:46am
Vibrant fireworks light up the night sky over the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City during the New Year revelry on January 2, 2022.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of firework-related injuries (FWRI) has increased to 52 days before the New Year’s Eve celebration, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said. 

As of 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Herbosa said that hospitals had documented 24 new cases of FWRI, with 23 of them being male, inflicting individuals ranging from five to 52 years old. 

The health secretary also mentioned that 11 instances of FWRI took place in residential areas. Other cases occurred on the streets, and one case happened at an assigned area for a fireworks display.

Sixteen of the FWRI involved illegal firecrackers.

Citing information from the Department of Health Epidemiology Bureau, Herbosa said that five instances of FWRI led to finger and hand amputation. Of which, three cases involved individuals under the age of 18.

“Fireworks related Injuries can cause permanent disabilities,” Herbosa said in a post in X (formerly Twitter). 

Of the 52 FWRI, the National Capital Region has 20 cases, Region 3 logged six cases and Region 12 recorded five cases. The DOH said that these regions contribute to six out of every ten cases. 

Last January, the DOH tallied a total of 262 FWRI which they said was 15% lower than the five-year average of 308 cases.

