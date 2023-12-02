DOJ to recommend pardon, executive clemency to 1,000 inmates

An inmate (R) from the Correctional Institution for Women comforts her husband during a visit at the New Bilibid Prison during the Christmas holidays, in Muntinlupa on Dec. 24, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice plans to continue its annual program recommending persons deprived of liberty to Malacañang as potential recipients for presidential pardon and executive clemency.

Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Mico Clavano on Friday said that this is part of the government's effort to decongest jails.

"What the [DOJ] Secretary did on the President's birthday and on Christmas is that we give a list of PPA (Parole and Probation Administration); and then eventually, it will go up to the Executive Secretary," according to Clavano in a public briefing in Filipino.

"Last year, it was close to 1,000. So, we're expecting a similar (number) this year," he added.

An executive clemency refers to the "commutation of sentence, conditional pardon and absolute pardon and may be granted by the president upon recommendation."

A pardon, on another hand, refers to either the conditional exemption of a guilty offender for the punishment imposed by a court or the total extinction of the criminal liability of an individual.

Among those qualified for the amnesty program are the elderly and persons with disabilities (PWDs), according to the DOJ official.

To help alleviate the problem of decongestion, Clavano also mentioned the effort to promulgate rules on custodial hearings and requiring bail.

"This is a program that is led by the Supreme Court," Clavano said.

"They will be promulgating rules on custodial hearings and requiring bail — so, that's one way to decongest the jails," he added.