NSC allows Atin Ito's Christmas convoy to pass through Ayungin Shoal's 'vicinity'

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 28, 2023 | 12:33pm
NSC allows Atin Ito's Christmas convoy to pass through Ayungin Shoal's 'vicinity'
This photo shows a an 18-foot buoy effigy afloat the West Philippine Sea in Zambales put by the Association of Masinloc Fishermen in protest of the continuing harassment of China against Filipino fishermen at the Scarborough Shoal.
Michael Varcas / Philippine Star

MANILA, Philippines — The National Security Council (NSC) allowed the planned civilian-led convoy to sail through the West Philippine Sea but not directly to BRP Sierra Madre, the agency said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the NSC said that it had met with the leaders of the Atin Ito coalition and agreed that sailing directly to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal would be “not advisable” for the sake of the safety of the Christmas convoy.

However, the agency still allowed the coalition to sail in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal.

“Nonetheless, the planned Christmas convoy will pass through the general vicinity of Ayungin Shoal as far as practicable, on its way to other selected PH-occupied features to bring Christmas cheer directly to our troops assigned to those areas as well as to our fisherfolks,” the NSC said in a statement.

NSC said that the Christmas convoy will also visit Pag-asa Island where they will turn over the Christmas gifts and supplies to the Philippine Navy and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to be delivered in the routine and resupply (RORE) mission in BRP Sierra Madre.

“By visiting the other PH-occupied features, the Christmas convoy will be able to visit a vaster area of the WPS and bring Christmas cheer directly to more fisherfolk and frontliners,” the NSC said in a statement. 

On November 21, the NSC warned against sailing in Ayungin Shoal. It cited the frequent high tensions in the area between the Chinese Coast Guard and the PCG especially during RORE missions. 

The Atin Ito coalition organizers have affirmed a civilian-driven Christmas procession set for December 5, intending to voyage with a minimum of 40 boats toward Ayungin Shoal.

