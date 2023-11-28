^

Headlines

House to closely monitor prices of basic commodities

Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
November 28, 2023 | 12:00am
House to closely monitor prices of basic commodities
Speaker Martin Romualdez checks the prices of vegetables during a visit to the Farmers Market in Cubao, Quezon City yesterday.
Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — To guard against unscrupulous traders, the House of Representatives would closely monitor the prices of basic commodities this Christmas season, Speaker Martin Romualdez said yesterday.

According to Romualdez, the chamber will make sure the costs of basic commodities, such as food, would remain within the bounds of their suggested retail price (SRP) this holiday.

“We want to make sure that traders do not take advantage of the holiday season to jack up prices of basic commodities. The Christmas season is meant to be a time of giving and compassion, and we want to make sure that prices of goods are affordable to a great majority of our people,” he noted.

Romualdez said the House wants to ensure the prices of Noche Buena items will not be unnecessarily jacked up.

“Vegetables, such as onions, garlic, tomatoes and cabbage, should be within the reach of the Filipino. We appeal to retailers to follow the SRP,” he added.

Romualdez and House deputy majority leader for communications and ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo made a surprise visit to Farmers Market in Cubao to check on the supply and prices of food items.

Finding that the price of rice is slowly increasing in the market, the two committed to check the situation with “sources,” such as traders and importers.

“Although there are rice here that are priced at P55 and P50 a kilo, there are others that are really expensive,” Romualdez said.

Tulfo also promised that the House would do price checks in markets on a regular basis. “We will continue the all-out war against profiteers preying on hapless consumers,” he said.

Meanwhile, groups have confirmed that wholesale prices of locally produced rice have slowly risen as the palay harvest season nears it end.

Bulacan rice trader Malou Tolentino said in a text message to The STAR that clean and dry palay are now priced at an average of P32 to P33 per kilo, which translates to a wholesale commercial rice price of P2,500 per 50-kilo sack.

Rosendo So, Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura president, said their monitoring showed the average farmgate prices for fresh palay in Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija and Isabela provinces are at P26 per kilo, while that of dried palay with 14 percent moisture content is P28 to P28.50 per kilo.

He added that P2 per kilo is added to those amounts when palay is picked up from the farm and delivered to rice millers.

Roderico Sulit, vice president of the Intercity Ricemill Owners Association in Bulacan, noted that a 25-kilogram sack of good quality rice now sells at P1,200 to P1,270.

Wholesale rice traders said that, at the peak of the harvest season in October, the prices of palay averaged between P25 and P26 per kilo, which should translate to the prices of rice ranging from P42 to P44 per kilo. — Bella Cariaso, Ramon Efren Lazaro

vuukle comment

MARTIN ROMUALDEZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CA reverses dismissal of De Lima cases vs Aguirre, Guevarra

CA reverses dismissal of De Lima cases vs Aguirre, Guevarra

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The Court of Appeals has reversed for lack of due process the Office of the Ombudsman’s dismissal of former senator...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima urges probe of former Justice chiefs after CA ruling

De Lima urges probe of former Justice chiefs after CA ruling

1 day ago
De Lima secured another legal victory as the CA reversed the Ombudsman's dismissal of her complaints against Aguirre and Guevarra...
Headlines
fbtw
NAIA-3 to undergo electrical system upgrade, brief power interruption expected

NAIA-3 to undergo electrical system upgrade, brief power interruption expected

By Rosette Adel | 8 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority is set to conduct another series of scheduled electrical maintenance activities...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima pursues 'mass murderer' Duterte

De Lima pursues 'mass murderer' Duterte

By Allison Jackson | 2 days ago
Freed after nearly seven years behind bars, Philippine human rights campaigner Leila de Lima told AFP on Friday she prays...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima to RTC: Summon witnesses who gave false testimony

De Lima to RTC: Summon witnesses who gave false testimony

By Nillicent Bautista | 5 days ago
Former senator Leila de Lima on Tuesday asked a Muntinlupa court to summon the seven witnesses who claimed they were coerced...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pasay reclamation projects get clearance to resume

Pasay reclamation projects get clearance to resume

By Nillicent Bautista | 2 hours ago
Reclamation projects under the Pasay Eco-City Coastal Development will continue, as President Marcos has decided to exempt...
Headlines
fbtw
Transport group Manibela warns of bigger strike

Transport group Manibela warns of bigger strike

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
Drivers and operators are preparing for a bigger strike as Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista announced that the Dec....
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd records 1,700 abused children in student safety hotline

DepEd records 1,700 abused children in student safety hotline

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 hours ago
Over 1,700 reports of children experiencing abuse at school and at home have been recorded by the Department of Education...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines reaffirms commitment to global disaster risk reduction efforts

Philippines reaffirms commitment to global disaster risk reduction efforts

By Pia Lee-Brago | 2 hours ago
The Philippines has reiterated its commitment to contribute to global disaster risk reduction efforts through continued partnerships...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoys&rsquo; vegetable consumption half the world average

Pinoys’ vegetable consumption half the world average

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
A Filipino family only consumes 60 kilos of vegetables annually, compared to the average 120 kilos in other countries, former...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with