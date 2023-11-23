^

DOJ to ask Interpol to issue ‘red notice’ vs expelled congressman Teves

Philstar.com
November 23, 2023 | 6:05pm
DOJ to ask Interpol to issue â��red noticeâ�� vs expelled congressman Teves
Suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr.
Congressman Arnie A. Teves / Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) is currently working on a request for the Interpol to issue a red notice alert to countries for the arrest of expelled congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr., Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla said on Thursday.

Remulla said in a press briefing that the DOJ will first have to issue a warrant for the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime (PCTC) to tag Teves with a “wanted status.”

According to the Interpol, a red notice is a “request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.”

The red notice is, however, not equal to an international arrest warrant, as Interpol only issues the alert to inform all member countries that an individual is wanted “based on an arrest warrant or equivalent judicial decision issued by a country or an international tribunal.”

Member countries still apply their own laws in deciding whether to arrest a person, according to the Interpol.

Teves has been tagged with a blue notice since May, which is a status that requires Interpol member countries to gather information about an individual's identity, location or activities relevant to investigations of their alleged crimes. — Cristina Chi with reports by Ian Laqui

