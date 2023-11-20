^

LIST: ‘Libreng Sakay’ options amid November 20 transport strike

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 20, 2023 | 10:15am
This photo shows a picture of a policeman from the highway patrol group in the middle of jeepneys.
The STAR / KJ Rosales, File

MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units (LGUs) and government agencies on Monday announced that they will be providing free transportation services to passengers amid the transportation strike.

Transport group PISTON announced on November 15 that they will hold a three-day transport strike in protest of the nearing deadline of the PUV consolidation.

Jeepney and UV Express drivers and operators must unite into cooperatives or companies before the deadline. Failure to comply will result in a directive to cease their operations as part of the PUV modernization program.

PISTON said that this directive will “take away” the livelihood of drivers and operators. 

In view of the ongoing strike, universities and LGUs have announced class suspensions with some shifting to online mode of instruction.

LGUs and government agencies also provided complimentary transportation services to assist individuals impacted by the transportation strike. Below are the available free transportation alternatives for commuters on November 20:

Government agencies

  • Metro Manila Development Authority 

  • Philippine National Police (PNP)

The PNP said that it would deploy up to 920 vehicles to provide free rides to affected commuters during the three-day transport strike.

LGUs

  • Caloocan

  • Manila

  • Malabon

  • Muntinlupa

  • Quezon City

  • Valenzuela

 




