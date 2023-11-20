Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 20 to 22 due to transport strike, earthquake

Passengers wait for jeepneys along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City during a transport strike.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:18 p.m.) — Some educational institutions and local government units have suspended in-person classes due to a transport strike starting on Monday, November 20.

On November 15, transport group PISTON announced a three-day transport strike a month ahead of the December 31 deadline for PUV consolidation deadline.

As of 3 p.m., the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that Digos, City in Davao del Sur also suspended classes at all levels for November 20.

General Santos City, meanwhile, declared the suspention of classes in public and private schools in all levels from November 18 to 21 due following the magnitue 6.8 felt in General Santos.

Several schools have also declared their transition to online learning due to the strike starting Monday.

Local Government Units

Pampanga: suspension of in-person classes in all levels of public and private schools.

Cabuyao, Laguna: suspension of in-person classes in all levels to shift to asynchronous (modular or online) classes

Calamba, Laguna: suspension of in-person classes in all levels, public and private schools to shift to online learning.

Camalig, Albay: suspension of in-person classes of public and private schools at all levels

Universities