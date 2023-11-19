^

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 20 to 22 due to transport strike, earthquake

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 19, 2023 | 12:34pm
Passengers wait for jeepneys along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City during a transport strike.
The STAR / Boy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — Some educational institutions and local government units have suspended in-person classes due to a transport strike starting on Monday, November 20.

On November 15, transport group PISTON announced a three-day transport strike a month ahead of the December 31 deadline for PUV consolidation deadline.

General Santos City, meanwhile, declared the suspention of classes in public and private schools in all levels from November 18 to 21 due following the magnitue 6.8 felt in General Santos.

Several schools have also declared their transition to online learning due to the strike starting Monday.

Local Government Units

  • Pampanga: suspension of in-person classes in all levels of public and private schools.
  • Cabuyao, Laguna: suspension of in-person classes in all levels to shift to asynchronous (modular or online) classes
  • Calamba, Laguna: suspension of in-person classes in all levels, public and private schools to shift to online learning. 
  • Camalig, Albay: suspension of in-person classes of public and private schools at all levels

Universities

  • Adamson University: Synchronous online classes at all levels to be conducted.
  • Arellano University: No in-person classes in all levels and branches from November 20 to 22. 
  • Ateneo de Manila University: Undergraduate and graduate classes in the Schools of Education and Learning Design, Humanities, Management, Science and Engineering, and Social Sciences to hold online classes for the duration of the strike scheduled from Nov. 20 to 23. However, classes are to resume once the strike ends according to Ateneo’s student publication “The Guidon.”
  • De La Salle University-Manila campus: Classes in all levels to shift online from November 20 to 22.
  • De La Salle University-Laguna: In-person classes in all levels from preschool to college to shift online from November 20 to 22.
  • Far Eastern University - Manila and Makati: Online classes will be conducted.
  • FEU High School: Synchronous online classes are also to be conducted.
  • Mapua University: Synchronous online classes are to be conducted for all levels.
  • Miriam College - Loyola Heights: Basic Education Unit, Skills Development and Technical Education Center, and Higher Education Unit will shift to online classes from November 20 to 21.
  • Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila: To shift to synchronous online classes from November 20 to 22.
  • Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Marikina: All classes are to shift to asynchronous mode from November 20 to 22.
  • Polytechnic University of the Philippines: All campuses will shift to online mode of classes from November 20 to 22.
  • University of the East - Manila and Caloocan Campus: Classes in all levels for November 20 and 21 will be delivered in online asynchronous mode.
  • University of the Philippines-Diliman: Classes to shift to remote or asynchronous learning modes from November 20 to 22.
  • University of the Philippines-Manila: Classes to shift to online mode on November 20.
  • University of the Philippines-Los Baños: Classes shall be delivered via remote or asynchronous mode.
  • University of Santo Tomas: Classes and office work will shift to the “enriched virtual mode” and remote arrangements.

