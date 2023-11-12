^

Headlines

39 Filipinos trapped in Gaza set to cross Rafah border

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
November 12, 2023 | 3:06pm
Palestinian families fleeing Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza towards the southern areas, walk along a road on November 10, 2023 amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. Thousands of Palestinians have been fleeing heavy combat between Hamas militants and the Israeli military in Gaza City a month after Hamas, based in the Gaza Strip, entered southern Israel on October 7, in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza
AFP / Mahmud Hams

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is coordinating the evacuation of the remaining 39 Filipinos caught in the crossfire in Gaza. 

DMW's officer-in-charge, Hans Leo Cacdac, said on Sunday that the group is set to cross the Rafah border into Egypt very soon.

The Rafah border in southern Gaza, connecting to Egypt, is the only crossing not controlled by Israel. It is used for aid deliveries and letting some injured Palestinians, foreigners, and dual nationals leave Gaza.

“Patuloy pa at sinasabi na ‘yung natitirang 39 ay makakatawid na rin as soon as possible (They are still crossing from Gaza to Egypt, and authorities have assured that the remaining 39 Filipinos will also be able to cross as soon as possible),” he said in an interview by the dzBB.

Cacdac reported that data from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) indicates a 71.5% evacuation success rate for Filipinos in Gaza. Out of 137 individuals, 98 have safely reached Egypt, and some have already returned to the Philippines.

Last Wednesday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confirmed the safe departure of 40 Filipinos through Egypt's Rafah crossing.

An additional 56 Filipinos were successfully evacuated, totaling 98.

The DFA enforced Alert Level 4 in Gaza last October due to the worsening Israeli-Palestinian conflict, making evacuation mandatory. — with a report by James Relativo

EGYPT

GAZA

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT
