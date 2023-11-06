^

CHR condemns, probes killing of broadcaster Juan Jumalon

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
November 6, 2023 | 5:47pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights condemned Monday the fatal shooting of a radio broadcaster inside his home-based studio in Misamis Oriental as it urged the government to ensure the killer does not go unpunished. 

The CHR said that its regional office in Northern Mindanao has launched an independent motu proprio investigation into the killing of Juan Jumalon, also known on air as “DJ Johnny Walker,” inside his studio in Calamba town early Sunday. 

The suspect entered the recording booth, shot Jumalon twice, and grabbed the broadcaster’s gold necklace before fleeing. The attack was captured on the livestream of his program at the Gold FM 94.7 station.

Jumalon was the fourth journalist to be slain since President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. took office in June 2022 and the 199th since 1986. 

“Our independent investigation also seeks to determine if the killing is work-related. We recognize, however, the chilling effect of this violent attack that continues to make the country a dangerous place for journalists,” the CHR said. 

The Philippines is one of the most dangerous countries for journalists, especially radio broadcasters, with fatal attacks frequently targeting those outside the capital region.

“We urge the government to not let this incident end up in impunity through an urgent investigation and apprehension of the perpetrator,” the commission said. 

Marcos earlier ordered the Philippine National Police to conduct a thorough investigation into the killing and ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable.

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS

PRESS FREEDOM
