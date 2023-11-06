^

Nation

Computerized sketch of alleged Misamis Occidental radio broadcaster's killer out

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 6, 2023 | 3:42pm
The image of the alleged killer of Juan Jumalon that police officials showed to reporters during a briefing on Nov. 6, 2023.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY —  Police now have a computer-generated image of the suspect in the killing of radio commentator inside an announcer’s booth in Calamba town in Misamis Occidental on Sunday morning.

Brig. Gen. Ricardo Layug, Jr., director of the Police Regional Office-10, said that the personnel of the Calamba Municipal Police Station and intelligence agents from the Misamis Occidental Provincial Police Office are looking into four possible angles on the murder of Juan Jumalon, who died on the spot from two bullet wounds in the face.

Jumalon owned the 94.7 FM Gold Radio Station located at his residential yard in Barangay Don Bernardo A. Neri in Calamba.

The radio broadcaster was talking on air about the recent Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections inside the station's broadcast room when a man armed with a pistol came in, shot him twice in the face, grabbed his gold necklace and hurriedly escaped. 

Meanwhile, Layug and officials of the Misamis Occidental PPO declined to elaborate the possible motives for the murder of Jumalon, asserting that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Layug said probers are still gathering information needed to put closure to the incident.

MISAMIS OCCIDENTAL

PRESS FREEDOM
