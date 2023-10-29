Large number of poll watchers can be sign of vote buying — DILG

Police special action force personnel stand guard as workers load election material into a vehicle for delivery to voting precints in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur province, on October 29, 2023, ahead of the nationwide election for village and youth representatives on October 30.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government has called on the public to report any significant presence of poll watchers during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, as it might indicate potential vote buying

In a release issued ahead of the village polls, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said that candidates should appoint only two watchers to serve alternately in every polling center to avoid allegations of vote buying.

According to Commission on Elections’ Resolution 10946, there can be a presumption of vote buying if a candidate appoints more than two watchers per precinct.

“I am urging the public to be vigilant and report to COMELEC or DILG if they notice precincts with numerous poll watchers. We will investigate thoroughly and take appropriate action,” Abalos said in Filipino Sunday.

Candidates found guilty of vote buying could face imprisonment of up to six years and perpetual disqualification from public office.

The Omnibus Election Code states that the appointments of watchers should bear the signature of the candidate or the duly authorized representatives of the political party who appointed them.

Poll watchers have the right to witness proceedings of the Board of Electoral Inspectors, document their observations, take photographs of the proceedings and incidents, if any, and file a protest against any irregularities or violations of law which they believe may have been committed.

The Philippines will hold elections Monday to select new leaders at the barangay level, marking the first barangay and SK polls since 2018.