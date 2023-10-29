Senator pushes for national SK federation to strengthen youth leadership

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Oct. 25, 2023 conducts a final testing and sealing of the Vote Counting Machines (VCMs) that will be used for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections at Pasong Tamo Elementary School in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — A day before the village elections, a senator once again urged for the creation of a national federation for the Sangguniang Kabataan to enhance the capabilities of youth leaders.

In a release Sunday, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian emphasized the need for a national organization dedicated to enhancing the role of Sangguniang Kabataan leaders in nation-building.

Gatchalian filed a bill in 2022 seeking to amend Section 21 of the SK Reform Act of 2015. Under the proposed measure, the Nasyonal na Pederation ng mga Sangguniang Kabataan will be established and composed of the elected presidents of the Panlalawigang Pederasyon ng mga Sangguniang Kabataan.

The senator said the creation of a national SK organization aims to enhance networking and consensus-building to ensure greater efficiency in addressing governance issues and implementing projects.

“Through SK, we provide our youth with the opportunity to be part of leading our communities. But we can further expand the contributions of youth leaders to society. That’s why we’re advocating for the creation of a national federation to enhance SK’s ability to be part of the leadership of our country,” Gatchalian said in Filipino.

The proposed measure also provides that the elected of the Nasyonal na Pederasyon ng mga Sangguniang Kabataan will serve as ex officio member of the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines.

Powers and functions of SK include formulating a three-year rolling plan that serves a basis for preparing the Annual Barangay Youth Investment Program, initiating and implementing programs and projects designed to promote the general welfare, development and empowerment of the youth, and hold fundraising activities that align with the Comprehensive Barangay Youth Development Plan.

The Philippines will hold elections Monday to choose new leaders at the barangay level. This marks the first barangay and SK polls in five years. — Gaea Katreena Cabico