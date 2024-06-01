^

US, China must handle rivalry responsibly, says Marcos

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
June 1, 2024 | 3:20pm
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the opening dinner of the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, where he engaged in discussions with distinguished leaders, defense ministers, and delegates from across the globe.
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos on Friday addressed the rivalry between the United States and China, stressing the important roles of the two nations in the Indo-Pacific.

Speaking at the 21st International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Marcos acknowledged the influence of both superpowers in the region.

Marcos explained China's lasting impact on regional security and economy, alongside the important role of the United States in maintaining peace.

“The continued stability of this region requires China and the United States to manage that rivalry in a responsible manner,” Marcos said.

“It is never a choice. Both countries are important,” he added.

The president urged Indo-Pacific nations to resist any attempt to undermine their autonomy, particularly by forces seeking to prioritize one country's interests over theirs.

He said it is necessary to follow a rules-based international order guided by "principles of equity and of justice."

Marcos pointed out the importance of key agreements such as the UN Charter from 1945 and the Bangkok Declaration establishing ASEAN in 1967. He also mentioned the Manila Declaration on Peaceful Settlement of Disputes from 1982 as a guide for addressing current issues.

“The past inspires the needed clarity and foresight to confront the challenges of the present, and to build the future to which we all aspire. From the achievements of San Francisco, Bangkok, [and] Manila,” Marcos said.

Marcos rejected the idea that the region is just a battleground for big powers, saying that Indo-Pacific nations are not only "bystanders" but the key players in shaping their own future.

“We are not mere bystanders to unfolding world events. We are the actors that drive those events. We are the main characters in our collective story. We are the owners of the narratives of our regional community,” the president said.

Recently, Marcos sought to deepen defense cooperation with the United States as he stands up to Chinese actions in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost entirely.

Last year, the Philippines expanded a 2014 agreement to give the US military access to another four of its bases, taking the total to nine, including two in the far north of the country less than 450 kilometers from Taiwan.

The Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement enables US military personnel to conduct joint training with local troops and construct and operate facilities within Philippine military bases.

The United States' growing presence in the region and its regular deployment of warships and fighter jets in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea have infuriated China's leaders in Beijing.

China has accused the United States of using the Philippines as a "pawn to stir up trouble in the South China Sea". — with a report from Agence France-Presse

