Napoles convicted anew on PDAF misuse of Ilocos Sur ex-solon

This photo shows the mastermind of the "pork barrel scam" Janet Lim-Napoles.

MANILA, Philippines — Pork barrel mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles has been found guilty yet again, this time for her involvement in the misappropriation of the Priority Development Assistance Funds (PDAF) of a former lawmaker.

The SandiganBayan on Friday convicted Napoles of three counts of malversation and graft in the disbursement of PDAF worth P33.9 million of former Ilocos Sur 1st District Rep. Salacnib Baterina.

In addition to the lengthy imprisonment of nearly a century, SandiganBayan Napoles has been ordered to pay P35 million pesos for the misappropriated sum, with the same amount required to be returned for Baterina's unlawfully disbursed PDAF.

While facing similar charges of direct bribery and misappropriation, Baterina was acquitted, but the anti-graft court has mandated the return of the unlawfully dispersed PDAF amounting to P35 million.

On October 20, Napoles was also convicted by the SandiganBayan on the same charges.

This marks the third time this month in which Napoles has faced conviction from the anti-graft court due to her involvement in the unlawful disbursement of PDAF funds.