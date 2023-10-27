^

Headlines

Napoles convicted anew on PDAF misuse of Ilocos Sur ex-solon

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 27, 2023 | 5:52pm
Napoles convicted anew on PDAF misuse of Ilocos Sur ex-solon
This photo shows the mastermind of the "pork barrel scam" Janet Lim-Napoles.

MANILA, Philippines — Pork barrel mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles has been found guilty yet again, this time for her involvement in the misappropriation of the Priority Development Assistance Funds (PDAF) of a former lawmaker.

The SandiganBayan on Friday convicted Napoles of three counts of malversation and graft in the disbursement of PDAF worth P33.9 million of former Ilocos Sur 1st District Rep. Salacnib Baterina.

In addition to the lengthy imprisonment of nearly a century, SandiganBayan Napoles has been ordered to pay P35 million pesos for the misappropriated sum, with the same amount required to be returned for Baterina's unlawfully disbursed PDAF.

While facing similar charges of direct bribery and misappropriation, Baterina was acquitted, but the anti-graft court has mandated the return of the unlawfully dispersed PDAF amounting to P35 million.

On October 20, Napoles was also convicted by the SandiganBayan on the same charges.

This marks the third time this month in which Napoles has faced conviction from the anti-graft court due to her involvement in the unlawful disbursement of PDAF funds.

vuukle comment

NAPOLES

PDAF

PORK BARREL

SANDIGANBAYAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Christmas number coding back in Metro Manila

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Christmas number coding back in Metro Manila

By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
The number coding scheme imposed on major roads in Metro Manila before the COVID-19 pandemic will be reinstated anytime soon,...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipina caregiver&rsquo;s courage touches thousands of Israelis

Filipina caregiver’s courage touches thousands of Israelis

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
“The morning of October 7th was a very dark hour for humanity. But amongst all the darkness, there is Camille’s...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ: Philippines to pursue case vs China over coral damage

DOJ: Philippines to pursue case vs China over coral damage

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
China will be made to answer for the “innumerable and immeasurable” damage it has inflicted on the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ombudsman orders filing of raps vs DA exec

Ombudsman orders filing of raps vs DA exec

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the filing of graft and falsification charges against suspended Department of Agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw
Online work, classes allowed for public schools, offices on October 31

Online work, classes allowed for public schools, offices on October 31

By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
Malacañang released yesterday a memorandum circular allowing work-from-home arrangement for government employees and...
Headlines
fbtw
Napoles gets over 100 years for another &lsquo;pork&rsquo; conviction

Napoles gets over 100 years for another ‘pork’ conviction

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 hours ago
Businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles was sentenced to 78 up to 150 years in prison as she was convicted anew of multiple criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR chief joins Pag-asa Island research expedition

DENR chief joins Pag-asa Island research expedition

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga has visited Pag-asa Island, coinciding with the arrival of the M/V Panata...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa monitoring LPA, may bring rains during Undas

Pagasa monitoring LPA, may bring rains during Undas

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday said it is currently monitoring...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with