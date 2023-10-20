^

64 more years in prison for Napoles, Sandiganbayan rules

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 20, 2023 | 2:36pm
64 more years in prison for Napoles, Sandiganbayan rules
Janet Lim-Napoles, the businesswoman at the center of a massive corruption scandal a few years ago, has been indicted in the US for money laundering.
MANILA, Philippines — Sandiganbayan on Friday sentenced businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles to 64 years in prison.

The anti-graft court convicted Napoles on four counts of graft and malversation of public funds, linked to the unauthorized disbursement of P20 million from former South Cotabato Rep. Arthur Pingoy's Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF).

In a 3-2 vote, Sandiganbayan's second division sentenced Napoles to 40 years in prison for malversation of public funds and an additional 24 years for graft, totaling 64 years.

Others found guilty in the cases included former National Agribusiness Corp. (Nabcor) officials Rhodora Mendoza, Maria Ninez Guanizo, and Victor Roman Cacal, along with Evelyn De Leon of the Philippine Social Development Foundation Inc.

As part of their graft convictions, Napoles and her co-accused have been ordered to reimburse P20.9 million, which was deemed "wrongfully and illegally disbursed," according to the court's ruling.

An additional P20.9 million must be paid to the government by Napoles and her co-accused.

Pingoy was acquitted by the anti-graft court as the prosecution failed “to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.”

On October 3, Sandiganbayan found Napoles guilty of nine counts of corrupting a public official by accepting kickbacks from former lawmaker Edgar Valdez.

In November 2013, the Supreme Court declared PDAF unconstitutional.

