^

Headlines

Palparan acquitted on kidnapping, illegal detention charges

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 6, 2023 | 4:24pm
Palparan acquitted on kidnapping, illegal detention charges
In this undated photo shows retired Maj. Gen. Jovito Palparan.
The STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — Retired Maj. Gen. Jovito Palparan has been acquitted by the Malolos Regional Trial Court Branch 19 on charges of kidnapping, serious illegal detention, and serious physical injuries.

The charges had been brought against him a decade ago by farmers Raymond and Reynaldo Manalo.

Accompanied by their legal representatives from the National Union of People’s Lawyers (NUPL) and the parents of Sherlyn Cadapan and Karen Empeño, the Manalo brothers were shocked by the unexpected verdict.

NUPL, who have been advocating for the Manalo brothers, expressed their disbelief at the court's decision, calling it "unbelievable." 

“It would be tremendously difficult to explain to the Manalo brothers, the parents of still missing Karen and Sherryl and countless others he had red-tagged and victimized how they cannot seek legal redress despite the 'credible, categorical and convincing' accounts that even the appellate courts have priorly established,” Edre Olalia, chairman of the National Union of People’s Lawyers said in a statement.

“It is even a huge challenge to make sense of how he can be earlier convicted mainly on the basis of the testimony of the same witness survivor by one court and years later would be acquitted on the same testimony in a separate case brought by the same said witness survivor in another court,” the statement added.

The legal dispute centers on Raymond Manalo's testimony during the kidnapping case of Cadapan and Empeño, which initially led to Palparan's conviction. 

Palparan, who served under former President Gloria Arroyo, has long been controversial for his involvement in anti-insurgency efforts that were criticized for alleged abuses and killings.

vuukle comment

ACQUITTED

MALOLOS

PALPARAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Medusa hackers release stolen PhilHealth data

Medusa hackers release stolen PhilHealth data

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Filipinos should brace for a barrage of online scams in the coming days after hackers who stole data from state-run Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
PSA: Inflation rises to 6.1 Percent in September

PSA: Inflation rises to 6.1 Percent in September

By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
Inflation accelerated for the second month in September, driven by faster increases in food prices particularly rice, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Despite price caps, rice inflation fastest in 14 years

Despite price caps, rice inflation fastest in 14 years

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Inflation for rice posted its fastest increase in 14 years, even as the government imposed caps on regular milled and well-milled...
Headlines
fbtw
2 dead Pinoys found in Thailand cargo container

2 dead Pinoys found in Thailand cargo container

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
Two Filipinos were found dead inside a cargo container in Bangkok, Thailand.
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical storm Jenny heads northwest

Tropical storm Jenny heads northwest

By Romina Cabrera | 5 days ago
Tropical storm Jenny may intensify into a severe tropical storm today and reach typhoon category by tomorrow, as it makes...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pork prices stable amid expected high demand &ndash; group

Pork prices stable amid expected high demand – group

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The retail prices of pork should not increase despite the expected demand for more meat products this upcoming Christmas season,...
Headlines
fbtw
Survey: Higher expenses, less food consumption noted among Pinoys

Survey: Higher expenses, less food consumption noted among Pinoys

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Despite increased spending, a majority of Filipino households have consumed less food in the past three months, according...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG: Collision an accident, not deliberate ramming

PCG: Collision an accident, not deliberate ramming

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
The ramming of a suspected foreign crude oil tanker on a fishing boat that killed three Filipino fishermen was an accident,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines eyes security ties with EU, Netherlands

Philippines eyes security ties with EU, Netherlands

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
The Philippines, through the Department of National Defense, is looking at a possible defense and security partnership with...
Headlines
fbtw
China vessels try blocking Ayungin resupply anew

China vessels try blocking Ayungin resupply anew

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Chinese Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels again tried – unsuccessfully – to stop Philippine vessels from...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with