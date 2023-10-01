'Jenny' intensifies over Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Jenny (Koinu) has intensified over the Philippine Sea and may enhance the southwest monsoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said Sunday morning.

Jenny was last spotted 835 kilometers east of Central Luzon, with peak winds of 85 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 105 kph. It is forecast to “steadily intensify” and may become a severe tropical storm Sunday.

The cyclone is moving northwest at 20 kph.

What to expect

According to PAGASA, Jenny does not have a direct impact on the country at this time.

But the extension of Jenny is bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Isabela, Aurora, Quezon province and Bicol region.

There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portions of mainland Cagayan. Apayao and Ilocos Norte by Wednesday or Thursday due to the proximity of the storm’s forecast to extreme Northern Luzon.

The state weather agency may hoist wind signals over extreme Northern Luzon Sunday evening or Monday in anticipation of severe winds.

Jenny may enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat), which may bring occasional rains over Palawan and Occidental Mindoro in the next three days.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring gusty conditions over Palawan, Romblon, and Western Visayas until Monday.

Jenny is expected to pass over the Bashi Channel between Batanes and the southern portion of Taiwan between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

“A landfall or close approach scenario over extreme Northern Luzon is still not ruled out since these scenarios are within the forecast confidence cone,” PAGASA said.

Jenny may reach typhoon category by Monday evening or Tuesday.

Forecast position