^

Headlines

Marcos expects drop in rice prices as harvest season starts

James Relativo - Philstar.com
September 23, 2023 | 6:06pm
Marcos expects drop in rice prices as harvest season starts
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led on Friday the distribution of 1,200 sacks of rice to 1,200 Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the distribution of assistance from the Department of Agriculture (DA) to farmers in General Trias, Cavite.
Release / Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Maros Jr. and the Department of Agriculture expect an improved palay harvest for the remainder of 2023, a development that could potentially lead to a significant drop in rice prices.

Marcos, currently standing as DA secretary, reported this to the public in a rice distribution event in Iriga City, Camarines Sur on Saturday.

"The Department of Agriculture says that our yield would right now would be higher than it was before, that's why in the production side things will be better," said Marcos Jr. in Filipino.

"I think, when harvest time comes... we will see a drop in prices... Market forces. Maybe if the market prices go down we could lessen the controls that we recently put in place."

The government earlier mandated a P41 per kilo and a P45 per kilo price ceiling for regular milled rice and well-milled rice as prices skyrocketed in the market.

This prompted the Department of Social Welfare and Development to provide aid to small traders affected by the cap on prices.

The already controlled prices, however, are still very far from his earlier campaign promise of driving rice prices to P20 per kilo.

The president reiterated his optimism to reduce the price of rice to P20 this year even if his colleagues in the DA earlier said that it would be unlikely to be achieved in two years.

For the meantime, the said price cap and cash aid to rice retailers would have to stay while the government is setting up a new palay buying price range for the National Food Authority to help farmers and secure inventory.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) earlier this month projected that Philippine rice importation will teach 3.8 million metric tons during the marketing year of 2023-2024, making the agricultural country the world's top importer of said good.

Marcos on Friday distributed around 1,200 sacks of rice to beneficiaries of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries in General Trias, Cavite.

vuukle comment

AGRICULTURE

BONGBONG MARCOS

INFLATION

PRICES

PRODUCTION

RICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bayani Fernando dies in house accident

Bayani Fernando dies in house accident

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
Former Marikina congressman and mayor Bayani Fernando died yesterday in an accident at his house. He was 77.?
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions for September 22 due to smog from Taal

Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions for September 22 due to smog from Taal

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Several local government units announced the suspension of classes and work for Sept. 22, 2023 due to Taal's persistent...
Headlines
fbtw
Learning poverty in the Philippines linked to poor teaching quality &ndash; World Bank study

Learning poverty in the Philippines linked to poor teaching quality – World Bank study

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
A new World Bank report found the Philippines to have one of the most ineffective teaching practices in Southeast Asia, and...
Headlines
fbtw
Smog blankets Metro Manila, nearby provinces

Smog blankets Metro Manila, nearby provinces

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
Pollution-related smog smothered Metro Manila residents yesterday, leading to some local government units suspending classes...
Headlines
fbtw
Maximum penalty urged vs NAIA officer who swallowed stolen $300

Maximum penalty urged vs NAIA officer who swallowed stolen $300

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista called for a strong action against a security officer who was caught on closed-circuit...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Warehouses to get 7 days to present rice import permits

Warehouses to get 7 days to present rice import permits

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
President Marcos wants to shorten from 15 days to only seven days the period given to owners of raided rice warehouses to...
Headlines
fbtw
China on corals: Philippines creating political drama from fiction

China on corals: Philippines creating political drama from fiction

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
It’s the grounded BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal that is causing “irrevocable harm” to the marine environment,...
Headlines
fbtw
Simple law enforcement to solve POGO woes &ndash; lawmaker

Simple law enforcement to solve POGO woes – lawmaker

By Shiela Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
Banning Philippine offshore gaming operators is unlikely to happen any time soon because doing so requires legislation, House...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Canada warships hold joint sail in WPS

Philippines, Canada warships hold joint sail in WPS

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
A Philippine Navy guided-missile frigate and one of Canada’s most advanced warships sailed side by side in the West...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with