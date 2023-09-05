^

Headlines

DSWD to provide aid to small traders affected by cap on rice prices

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
September 5, 2023 | 2:31pm
DSWD to provide aid to small traders affected by cap on rice prices
Rice dealers display rice and their prices at Trabajo Market in Sampaloc, Manila on August 10, 2023.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development will provide cash assistance to small rice retailers who will be affected by the imposition of a cap on rice prices, its chief said Tuesday. 

The price ceiling, which takes effect Tuesday, aims to reduce the retail prices of the staple item and penalize hoarding. But agricultural groups and economists said the price control could hurt farmers and traders. 

DSWD chief Rex Gatchalian said the agency will utilize its sustainable livelihood program to aid small rice traders and retailers. He said the financial assistance will be capped at P15,000 per retailer. 

DSWD is just waiting for a list of qualified retailers, which will be provided by the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Agriculture. 

“Hopefully, by next week, we can conduct a payout for the sustainable livelihood grant to our affected rice retailers,” Gatchalian told Teleradyo Serbisyo. 

Marcos, who also serves as the country’s agriculture chief, set the maximum retail price of regular milled rice at P41 per kilogram, and P45 for well-milled rice. 

The government said the imposition of a price ceiling is only a temporary measure. 

Inflation rose to 5.3% in August, reversing the downtrend seen in the last six months amid increases in food and fuel prices. The Philippine Statistical Authority reported the acceleration of food inflation to 8.1% last month was mainly due to higher year-on-year growth rate observed in rice, which rose to 8.7% from 4.2% in July. 

Aside from hoarding and smuggling, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India’s ban on the export of non-basmati white rice, and the unpredictability of oil prices have resulted in surging costs of the grain.

Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) earlier said that rice farmers and their organizations can request for local government units to procure palay directly from farmers at reasonable prices “to help prevent exploitative traders and millers from buying palay at unfair and very low prices.”

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL WELFARE AND DEVELOPMENT

RICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
From feeding programs to tree planting, Sara says confidential funds used across the board

From feeding programs to tree planting, Sara says confidential funds used across the board

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Duterte also said that the surveillance activities funded by the OVP's confidential expenses had led to the arrest of a scammer...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for September 5

Walang pasok: Class suspensions for September 5

9 hours ago
Some local government units have announced a class suspension on September 5 due to the impact of the southwest...
Headlines
fbtw
Hanna out, but monsoon rain persists

Hanna out, but monsoon rain persists

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Typhoon Hanna has exited the Philippine area of responsibility but will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon and bring...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to raise South China Sea issue with ASEAN

Marcos to raise South China Sea issue with ASEAN

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The South China Sea issue will remain high on the agenda for President Marcos, who is joining the 43rd Association of Southeast...
Headlines
fbtw
Government stands firm: Rice price caps start today

Government stands firm: Rice price caps start today

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Market manipulation prompted the government to intervene and impose a price ceiling on rice to control the spike in prices,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Ineng

LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Ineng

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Ineng", the ninth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibi...
Headlines
fbtw
Onion farmers weep over imports, low prices

Onion farmers weep over imports, low prices

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Onion farmers from Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan and Mindoro held protests at the Department of Agriculture headquarters in Quezon...
Headlines
fbtw
RM awardee Rakshand: A room full of dreams

RM awardee Rakshand: A room full of dreams

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
In a small, bare classroom in Bangladesh, something extraordinary was taking shape with just a piece of carpet, a whiteboard...
Headlines
fbtw
Diesel prices up by P1.20/liter, gasoline by P0.50

Diesel prices up by P1.20/liter, gasoline by P0.50

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Prices of petroleum products continue to rise today, as oil firms implement another round of price hikes.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with