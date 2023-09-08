DOTr ramps up security after MRT-3 receives 'bomb threat'

An Inter-Agency Task Force mobilized by the DOTr completed a visual check inspection of MRT-3 facilities to ensure the system's reliability, September 8.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) heightened its security after it reportedly received an alleged "bomb threat," necessitating the activation of an Inter-Agency Task Force.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the threat was recieved through e-mail on Friday morning.

"The task force was immediately directed to enhance security deployment in all transportation sector," said the DOTr in a statement on Friday.

"We are taking the necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety and security of the riding public."

The task force brought together various organizations, including the DOTr Office for Transportation Security (OTS), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, Philippine National Police (PNP), and Railway Security."

The DOTr also appealed to netizens to refrain from circulating and sharing unverified information so as not to cause unwanted panic.

"The task force would like to assure commuters that we are taking all actions to ensure safe and secure travel in all public transport systems," the DOTr said.

"We are conducting continuous assessment as to the credibility of the threat as basis for our next actions."

Visual inspections undertaken

The Inter-Agency Task Force also completed a visual check on MRT-3 facilities to ensure the system's reliability.

Regular MRT-3 operations, however, were noticeably unhampered throughout the bomb inspection.

Commuters are seen in pictures queing in front of the rail tracks while waiting for their turn to ride the train.

"The task force, led by OTS Usec. Mao Aplasca, DOTr Usec. for Railways Cesar Chavez, DICT Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center Usec. Alex Ramos, and QCPD Dir. Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan jointly conducted the inspection to assess and ensure the safety and security of the MRT-3 system for its continued operation," the DOTr-MRT 3 said.

Details on the task force's findings are yet to be publicized as of press time.