‘Act responsibly:’ Philippines rejects China’s ‘2023’ map showing 10-dash line

In this photo taken on June 15, 2016 a vendor stands behind a map of China including an insert with red dotted lines showing China's claimed territory in the South China Sea, in Beijing. Chinese pressure was blamed June 16 for a stunning diplomatic U-turn by Southeast Asian Nations that saw them retract a statement sounding alarm over Beijing's island building in the South China Sea. China claims nearly all of the South China Sea -- a vast tract of water through which a huge chunk of global shipping passes. The Philippines, Taiwan, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam have competing claims to parts of the sea, which is believed to harbour significant oil and gas deposits.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday objected to China's new territorial map and described it as Beijing’s latest attempt to legitimize its extended claims in the South China Sea.

China on Monday released a “2023 version” of its “standard map” that illustrates its claims of ownership over swaths of the South China Sea as well as overlaps with the territories of India, Malaysia and Taiwan.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said it rejects the map due to the “inclusion of the nine-dashed line (now a ten-dashed line) that supposedly shows China’s boundaries in the South China Sea.”

“This latest attempt to legitimize China’s purported sovereignty and jurisdiction over Philippine features and maritime zones has no basis under international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS),” the DFA said.

The DFA maintains that the 2016 tribunal ruling that invalidated Beijing’s claims over parts of the South China had categorically stated that Beijing’s “nine-dash line” was “without lawful effect to the extent that they exceed the geographic and substantive limits of China’s maritime entitlements under the Convention.”

“The Philippines, therefore, calls on China to act responsibly and abide by its obligations under UNCLOS and the final and binding 2016 Arbitral Award,” the DFA said.



The Permanent Court of Arbitration under the United Nations ruled in 2016 that China's nine-dash line claim over the disputed waters is invalid. Since then, the arbitral ruling has been repeatedly invoked by the Philippines and other nations with overlapping claims in response to Chinese maritime aggression. Beijing has largely dismissed the international ruling, claiming it has no legal basis. — Cristina Chi