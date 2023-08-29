^

Marcos signs laws establishing specialty centers in government hospitals

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
August 29, 2023 | 3:04pm
Marcos signs laws establishing specialty centers in government hospitals
This March 8, 2020 photo shows the Manila Center for Infectious Disease Control located on the 10th floor of the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has approved a measure seeking to establish specialty centers in government hospitals in a bid to provide Filipinos accessible and affordable healthcare services. 

The Presidential Communications Office said Marcos signed last week Republic Act 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the Department of Health to establish specialty centers in its hospitals and in government-owned and controlled specialty hospitals. 

The specialty centers will prioritize cancer care, cardiovascular care, lung care, renal care and kidney transplant, as well as brain and spine care.

These centers will also offer trauma care, burn care, orthopedic care, physical rehabilitation medicine, infectious disease and tropical medicine, toxicology, mental health, geriatric care, neonatal care, dermatology, eye care, and ear, nose and throat care. 

The law also tasks the health department to categorize the level of capability of the special centers as national specialty centers, advanced comprehensive specialty centers, and basic comprehensive specialty centers. 

The DOH will provide appropriate specialist equipment and prioritize funding for capital outlay investment for specialty centers through the Health Facilities Enhancement Program and other fund sources. 

In his first State of the Nation Address last year, Marcos vowed to build specialty hospitals outside Metro Manila, and more clinics and rural health units. 

The DOH, in consultation with national specialty centers, will issue the implementing rules and regulations of the law within 60 days from the effectivity of the law. 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
