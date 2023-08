LIVE updates: COC filing for BSKE – Day 2

“At 12:01 a.m. of Aug. 28, checkpoints shall be established nationwide by the deputized law enforcement agencies,” the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said in a statement yesterday on the election period and gun ban.

MANILA, Philippines — Follow this page for updates on the Certificate of Candidacy filing for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

The Commission on Elections will accept COCs until September 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, the BSKE will happen on October 30 this year, after multiple times of postponement.