^

Headlines

Another price hike: Gasoline by P1.10, diesel by P0.20

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
August 22, 2023 | 12:00am
Another price hike: Gasoline by P1.10, diesel by P0.20
In separate advisories yesterday, oil companies said prices would rise by P1.10 per liter for gasoline, P0.20 per liter for diesel and P0.70 per liter for kerosene.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — The cost of petroleum products continues to go up, with oil firms implementing another round of pump price increases today.

In separate advisories yesterday, oil companies said prices would rise by P1.10 per liter for gasoline, P0.20 per liter for diesel and P0.70 per liter for kerosene.

These extend the price increases for diesel and kerosene to a seventh consecutive week, and gasoline to a sixth straight week.

The upward adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. today for most companies, except for Caltex which implemented the price movements at 12:01 a.m. and Cleanfuel which will implement it at 4:01 p.m.

This week’s adjustments reflect the movement in the international oil market, wherein prices continued to surge due to the tightening OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) supply throughout September.

Last Tuesday, oil companies implemented hefty price increases of P1.90 per liter for gasoline, P1.50 per liter for diesel and P2.50 per liter for kerosene.

The adjustments resulted in a year-to-date net increase of P13.40 per liter for gasoline, P8.60 per liter diesel and P5.14 per liter for kerosene, data from the Department of Energy (DOE) showed.

Latest data from the DOE showed that prevailing retail prices of diesel and diesel-plus products in Metro Manila for the monitoring period of Aug. 15 to 17 ranged from P58.95 to P72 per liter, and from P63.95 to P82.10 per liter, respectively.

Gasoline prices, meanwhile, ranged from P59 to P86.05 per liter, depending on the RON or research octane number of the fuel.

As for kerosene, prices monitored during the period ranged from P75.56 to P89.29 per liter.

vuukle comment

PETROLEUM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
It&rsquo;s final: DepEd requires schools to remove everything on classroom walls&nbsp;&nbsp;

It’s final: DepEd requires schools to remove everything on classroom walls  

By Cristina Chi | 12 hours ago
DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa said that Duterte’s directive is for “all walls to be bare” and “for...
Headlines
fbtw
Ninoy's death united broad anti-Marcos opposition &mdash; LP president

Ninoy's death united broad anti-Marcos opposition — LP president

10 hours ago
Liberal Party President Edcel Lagman recalled that the assassination of former Sen. Benigno Aquino Jr., a staunch critic of...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: 10 EMBO barangays now part of Taguig for BSKE&nbsp;

Comelec: 10 EMBO barangays now part of Taguig for BSKE 

9 hours ago
Comelec has ordered its law department to, among others, develop a legal strategy to make the Makati LGU allow the use of...
Headlines
fbtw
CHED issues show cause order vs private Manila university for &lsquo;series of offenses&rsquo;

CHED issues show cause order vs private Manila university for ‘series of offenses’

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education has issued a show-cause order against Philippine Christian University after it found the...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara orders removal of wall decorations in classrooms

Sara orders removal of wall decorations in classrooms

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 3 days ago
Posters, tarpaulins, unnecessary artwork and other decorations inside classrooms should be removed to enable students to focus...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Low sugar prices possible for coming milling season&rsquo;

‘Low sugar prices possible for coming milling season’

By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 hour ago
Sugarcane planters may brace for possibly lower sugar prices in the coming milling season, according to a lawmaker.
Headlines
fbtw
CHED orders PCU to explain unauthorized programs

CHED orders PCU to explain unauthorized programs

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Higher Education has directed the Philippine Christian University to “immediately cease and desist”...
Headlines
fbtw
Farmers benefitting from high palay prices &ndash; DA

Farmers benefitting from high palay prices – DA

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Worldwide fears of a rice shortage triggered by the possible effects of El Niño are benefitting Filipino farmers as...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH to hospitals: Submit reports for COVID-19 allowance release

DOH to hospitals: Submit reports for COVID-19 allowance release

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
For the speedy release of the unpaid health emergency allowance for health care workers who served during the peak of the...
Headlines
fbtw
P7 billion fuel subsidies urged for drivers, fisherfolk, farmers

P7 billion fuel subsidies urged for drivers, fisherfolk, farmers

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
In light of successive oil price hikes, it would be best if the government tries to raise about P7 billion in direct fuel...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with