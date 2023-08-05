^

Davao Region experiences dengue surge with over 8,800 cases, 28 deaths reported

James Relativo - Philstar.com
August 5, 2023 | 3:41pm
A man conducts a fogging operation against Aedes mosquitoes, which transmit the dengue virus to humans, at an elementary school in Manila on August 12, 2022, ahead of the new school year starting August 22.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health in the Davao Region (DOH-11) recorded 8,861 cases of dengue from January to July this year, with 28 fatalities reported. 

DOH-11 director Dr. Annabelle Yumang reported the situation on Friday as cases of leptospirosis and dengue increase amid rainy season.

"Before, if it is the rainy season, we think that dengue is rampant, but this time, dengue is all year round. Every month we now have dengue cases," said Yumang in a forum held in a mall on Friday.

"There is an increase in cases. In 2022, we only have 4,559 cases. This time, we are just halfway through the year and we have already doubled our figures in dengue cases."

The casualties include the following, with Davao City leading:

  • Davao City: 9
  • Davao del Norte: 8
  • Davao Oriental: 5
  • Davao del Sur: 3
  • Davao de Oro: 2
  • Davao Occidental: 1

Davao City also reported the highest number of patients (3,480), a far cry from Davao Occidental's 415.

DOH's regional office, however, did not provide the number of deaths in 2022.

Yumang said the spread of the disease could be contained by cleanup campaigns initiated by local government units focusing on the destruction of mosquito-breeding places.

A "4S" strategy, she said, could also be used in searching and destroying the insect's breeding places, seeking early consultation, self-protection methods, and support to fogging operations in areas where an increase in cases is registered for two consecutive weeks.

Dengue is currently the fastest spreading vector-borne disease in the world, and is usually transmitted by the day biting Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitos.

The disease currently has no treatment but can be managed early.

