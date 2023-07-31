DOH sees rise in leptospirosis, dengue cases

People wade through a flooded street in Dagupan City of Pangasinan on July 30, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is seeing a rise in leptospirosis and dengue cases, the Department of Health said Monday as it advised the public to take precautions and avoid wading through floodwaters.

Cases of leptospirosis and dengue are expected to increase during the rainy season, especially after heavy rainfall or flooding. Humans acquire leptospirosis through direct contact with the urine of infected animals or with a urine-contaminated environment. Stagnant water serves as breeding ground for mosquitoes that transmit the dengue virus.

The DOH reported 182 cases of leptospirosis from June 18 to July 1—a 42% increase from 128 cases logged two weeks prior. Since January 1, a total of 2,079 leptospirosis cases and 225 deaths have been recorded.

Central Luzon exhibited a continuous increase in leptospirosis cases in the last six weeks, according to the DOH.

Ilocos region and Bicol region tallied an increase in cases in the last two weeks. Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao region and Caraga showed a rise in cases in the last three to four weeks.

The DOH also reported that there was a 16% increase in the number of dengue cases. There were around 9,486 cases logged in the last three to four weeks.

Cases were rising in all regions except Cagayan Valley, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and Caraga, the DOH said.

A total of 80,318 dengue cases have been reported since the start of the year. Of those, 299 have passed away.

The health department advised the public to avoid wading through floodwaters. If unavoidable, they must wear boots or any suitable footwear for protection. People must also refrain from drinking contaminated water.

It also reminded the public to implement the 5S strategy against dengue: search and destroy mosquito breeding sites, use insect repellents, seek early consultation if experiencing symptoms of dengue, support fogging, spraying, and misting in identified dengue hotspots, and stay hydrated. — Gaea Katreena Cabico