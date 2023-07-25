^

Headlines

NTC: No more SIM registration deadline extension

Philstar.com
July 25, 2023 | 9:29pm
NTC: No more SIM registration deadline extension
Subscriber identity module (SIM) cards.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) reminded the public to have their subscriber identity module (SIM) cards registered by tonight, stressing that there will no longer be any further extension in the deadline.

It may be recalled that the government extended the original deadline of April 26, 2023 by another 90 days, as allowed under the SIM Registration Act, to give full opportunity to millions of users with still unregistered SIMs, to register the same.

“Failure to register SIMs by 11:59 p.m. (i.e., Philippine Standard Time) of July 25 will result in the deactivation of telecommunication and mobile data services including social media access, except for the purpose of having these unregistered SIMs reactivated, but only up to July 30. Access to online banking and other online financial transaction/facility shall also be deactivated,” the NTC said in a statement late Tuesday.

“By July 31, all unregistered SIMs will be permanently deactivated and can no longer be reactivated/registered,” it added.

Meanwhile, the NTC reported that as July 24, 2023, the total number of successful SIM registration was at 105.9 million, representing 63% of the total number of reported active SIM subscribers as of December 2022. 

The government agency said that such number is well within the target of between 100 million to 110 million registered SIMs come deadline, especially considering the report from the public telecommunication entities that almost all of their SIMs with active users have already registered. 

Of the 105.9 million successful SIM registrations, Smart had 50.0 million, Globe had 48.4 million and Dito had 7.5 million. 

vuukle comment

NTC

SIM REGISTRATION

SIM REGISTRATION ACT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Egay

LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Egay

By PhilstarLIVE | 15 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Egay," the fifth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 4 up in northeastern part of Cagayan due to Super Typhoon Egay
play

Signal No. 4 up in northeastern part of Cagayan due to Super Typhoon Egay

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
Significant to severe threats to life and property are expected in areas under Wind Signal No. 4.
Headlines
fbtw
'Egay' intensifies into super typhoon

'Egay' intensifies into super typhoon

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 14 hours ago
Super Typhoon Egay is packing peak winds of 185 kph near the center and gusts of up to 230 kph. 
Headlines
fbtw
Babuyan's Camiguin Island under Signal No. 5 as 'Egay' moves closer

Babuyan's Camiguin Island under Signal No. 5 as 'Egay' moves closer

8 hours ago
Egay was moving closer to the northern tip of the Philippines, with the center of its eye last seen 230 kilometers east northeast...
Headlines
fbtw
Wind signals raised in Luzon, Visayas areas

Wind signals raised in Luzon, Visayas areas

By Bella Cariaso | 23 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday placed several areas in Luzon and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos heads to Malaysia to tap into Halal industry potential

Marcos heads to Malaysia to tap into Halal industry potential

6 hours ago
Marcos called the visit—his 14th overseas trip since assuming office—an “opportune time” to harness...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Marcos falsely claims 52 Philippine HEIs included in world university rankings

Fact check: Marcos falsely claims 52 Philippine HEIs included in world university rankings

7 hours ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. erroneously claimed that there are 52 Philippine higher education institutions (HEIs)...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Canceled flights for July 25 due to 'Egay'

LIST: Canceled flights for July 25 due to 'Egay'

7 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority advised the public of flight cancelation for Tuesday after “Egay” (International...
Headlines
fbtw
More than half of Philippine SIMs already registered before July 25 deadline &mdash; DICT

More than half of Philippine SIMs already registered before July 25 deadline — DICT

8 hours ago
More than 105 million or more than 60% of the total number of active SIMs in the country are now registered with the government,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with