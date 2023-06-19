^

Headlines

New House bill filed brings back old school calendar

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 19, 2023 | 2:36pm
New House bill filed brings back old school calendar
ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. France Castro has filed House Bill 8550, which seeks to return the school calendar from August to May to the previous June to March schedule, citing the negative effects of the current calendar on the quality of education and the well-being of teachers and students.
ACT Teachers Partylist

MANILA, Philippines — A new bill has been filed at the House of Representatives proposing a return to the traditional June to March school calendar, which was followed in the country for several years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Bill 8550, filed by Makabayan lawmakers on Monday, aims to bring back the old calendar to address the adverse effects on students and teachers caused by classes conducted in April and May.

A tropical country like the Philippines had adopted a “school calendar ill-suited to its climate,” according to the bill’s explanatory note, which led to “temperatures sweltering, blood pressures rising, and children and teachers fainting.”

“The intolerable heat in cramped classrooms has led to a worrisome drop in attendance and, for those who persevered in staying in class, had a hard time concentrating and understanding the lessons,” read the bill, which was filed by Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers), Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Party) and Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Partylist).

For years, the Department of Education (DepEd) chose not to synchronize its calendar with the new academic calendar in higher education, which the Commission on Higher Education recommended for state universities in 2019 to cover the same period as the government’s fiscal year.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DepEd had to postpone the class opening from June to October in 2020 when it transitioned to blended learning. Since then, DepEd has scheduled class openings in August.

In a statement, Castro also said that the shift to the June to March school calendar will benefit the country's agriculture sector by allowing the youth to participate in farming activities during the planting season.

"The return to the June to March school calendar will not only improve the quality of education but will also benefit our farmers by allowing students to participate in planting and harvesting activities during the appropriate season," she said.

RELATED: ACT: Review of K to 12 should address lack of programs for farming, local production 

Logistics of changing school calendars

To address the possible logistical issue of an earlier class opening, the proposed measure aims to shorten the next academic year – School Year 2023-2024 – to allow classes to start in June by School Year 2024-2025.

“Under this proposal, the school year will start on the first Monday of June but not later than the last day of August, with a particular provision for a June opening for School Year 2024-2025 which will ensure the urgent return to the pre-pandemic calendar upon the passage of this Act,” the bill read.

With an “early close” of School Year 2023-2024 on the fourth week of May 2024, which cuts the school year a few days shy of the 180 days of “non-negotiable contact time” required by DepEd, teachers would still be given at least a week of rest in between the two school years, the measure read.

The measure also requires teachers to be given “some form of remuneration for the work done during their lost vacation months,” it read.

The country's largest teachers group, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers, found in a survey conducted in late March that 67% of the 11,706 public school teachers polled experienced "intolerable heat" inside their classrooms.

RELATED: Teacher survey finds 'intolerable' summer heat affecting attendance, learning | DepEd data shows imminent classroom shortage with face-to-face classes  

The same teacher survey also found that class sizes have mostly (62%) returned to pre-pandemic levels with an average of 35 to 50 students per classroom.

In response to reports of teachers and students falling ill due to the heat, DepEd issued a memorandum in April reiterating its policy of allowing schools to shift to blended learning during “unfavorable weather conditions.”

DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa has also said that DepEd will form a group that will study proposals to revert to the old academic calendar, given that there were also previous concerns raised about students’ plight during typhoons in the rainy season.

RELATED: DepEd studying proposal to revert to old acad calendar  

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

DEPED

EDUCATION

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

SCHOOL CALENDAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SC: Financial support not solely husband&rsquo;s duty

SC: Financial support not solely husband’s duty

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court has ruled that a husband’s failure or inability to provide financial support to his wife does not...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayon&rsquo;s lava fronts may breach &lsquo;no man&rsquo;s land&rsquo;

Mayon’s lava fronts may breach ‘no man’s land’

By Cet Dematera | 16 hours ago
A sustained oozing out of fresh and fiery volcanic materials from the summit crater of Mayon Volcano continued on its seventh...
Headlines
fbtw
Concepcion backs President Marcos decision to stay as DA chief

Concepcion backs President Marcos decision to stay as DA chief

By Catherine Talavera | 16 hours ago
Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion expressed support for President Marcos’ decision to remain as agriculture secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Water levels in 6 dams drop

Water levels in 6 dams drop

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The water level of Angat Dam and five other dams in Luzon continued to drop despite rains experienced last week in many areas...
Headlines
fbtw
NDRRMC: Mayon unrest displaces 20,000 people, injures 628

NDRRMC: Mayon unrest displaces 20,000 people, injures 628

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The NDRRMC said in its latest report that 628 people were reportedly injured. It is unclear if these cases are directly caused...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275016
            [Title] => New NAIA super consortium eyeing 25-year concession
            [Summary] => The Manila International Airport Consortium was firm on sticking to its proposal of a 25-year concession with the government, saying this would ensure lower fees and charges.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 14:59:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806886
            [AuthorName] => Ramon Royandoyan
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/01/03/naia-terminal-3-jan-203_2023-01-03_10-10-10_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275006
            [Title] => Omicron subvariant FE.1 detected in Philippines
            [Summary] => FE.1 is a sublineage of XBB added to the list of variants under monitoring by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control on June 1.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 13:45:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805246
            [AuthorName] => Gaea Katreena Cabico
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/h41820232023-04-2408-56-582023-04-2517-45-07_2023-06-19_12-52-26_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275004
            [Title] => Cordillera activists seek protection writ from SC over red-tagging
            [Summary] => Cordillera activists have run to the Supreme Court to seek the issuance of a protection writ against perceived danger on their lives, liberty and security that stem from red-tagging of some government agencies such as the police, army and the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 13:12:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805248
            [AuthorName] => Kristine Joy Patag
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/windel-bolinget_2023-06-19_13-13-31352_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274985
            [Title] => LRT-2 fare hikes to start August 2
            [Summary] => According to the new LRT-2 fare matrix released Monday, the minimum fare will increase to P13 from P11, while the maximum fare will increase to P33 from P28.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 10:40:00
            [isSticky] => 1
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/01/12/lrt2019-10-1410-16-042020-02-2712-58-282022-07-3123-39-10_2023-01-12_12-28-09939_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274902
            [Title] => President Marcos: Filipinos want livelihood, not dole-out
            [Summary] => President Marcos has vowed to sustain his administration’s livelihood programs, citing the “Filipino mentality” which he said is not reliant on dole-outs.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805309
            [AuthorName] => Alexis Romero
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/18/4_2023-06-18_22-44-55414_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
New NAIA super consortium eyeing 25-year concession

New NAIA super consortium eyeing 25-year concession

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 hour ago
The Manila International Airport Consortium was firm on sticking to its proposal of a 25-year concession with the government,...
Headlines
fbtw
Omicron subvariant FE.1 detected in Philippines

Omicron subvariant FE.1 detected in Philippines

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
FE.1 is a sublineage of XBB added to the list of variants under monitoring by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and...
Headlines
fbtw
Cordillera activists seek protection writ from SC over red-tagging

Cordillera activists seek protection writ from SC over red-tagging

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Cordillera activists have run to the Supreme Court to seek the issuance of a protection writ against perceived danger on their...
Headlines
fbtw
LRT-2 fare hikes to start August 2
LRT-2 fare hikes to start August 2
5 hours ago
Headlines
fb tw
President Marcos: Filipinos want livelihood, not dole-out

President Marcos: Filipinos want livelihood, not dole-out

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos has vowed to sustain his administration’s livelihood programs, citing the “Filipino mentality”...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with