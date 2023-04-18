^

Headlines

ACT: Review of K to 12 should address lack of programs for farming, local production

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 18, 2023 | 11:06am
ACT: Review of K to 12 should address lack of programs for farming, local production
Latest TESDA figures show that there are only 399 farmer field school programs nationwide.
File photo / TESDA

MANILA, Philippines — A nationwide group of teachers has urged the country’s sole congressional body tasked to review the education system to assess how education has contributed to the development of the local agriculture and whether there are enough opportunities for students to do so.

"It is not enough to assess why the employment rate of our K to 12 graduates is starkly low, and the attrition rate of those employed is high. It is more important to analyze how education served to be a tool for economic development through boosting local agriculture and building local industries," said Vladimer Quetua, chairperson of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers.

The group called on the second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) to evaluate why the current curricula in schools gears students for a career in multinational companies "instead of developing our local production," as well as the absence of an agriculture track for senior high school.

"While a dominant majority of more than a million of K to 12 graduates we produce each year remain unemployed, our agricultural production is dipping and many of our micro, medium, and small enterprises are closing down," Quetua said.

The statement comes after the Commission on Human Rights released a report saying that a large number of K to 12 graduates struggled to find employment due to a supposed lack of soft skills — those related to "empathy, creativity, resilience, and communication" — during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

This finding is based on the CHR's interviews with students, employers, non-government organizations and the reported high attrition rate among K to 12 graduates.

EDCOM 2 follows the first EDCOM convened in 1990, the findings of which produced some of the most historic policy changes in education in the country, including the creation of the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to deliver three distinct education services: basic, higher and technical-vocational education.

Lack of farm schools

Quetua pointed out that students can gain access to "great opportunities in agriculture" only if the government would improve local production instead of relying on imports.

"Right now, there is no senior high school track for work in the agricultural sector. Many of our youth today would not dream of toiling on the land because farming in the Philippines still rely on backward tools and is economically unrewarding," Quetua said. 

Currently, DepEd’s senior high school program offers some classes in agricultural and animal production under the agri-fishery specialization in the Technical-Vocational-Livelihood track. This track also allows students to specialize in home economics, information and communications technology, industrial arts and maritime work. 

Meanwhile, TESDA establishes farm field schools in various provinces to increase the technical skills of farmers in compliance with the Rice Tarrification Law, which requires the "special role of farm schools" to enhance farmers' productivity and increase their income, according to a 2022 TESDA press release.

TESDA covers the costs of training and assessment in farm schools under its Training for Work Scholarship Program. 

Latest TESDA figures show that there are only 399 farmer field school programs nationwide. Philstar.com has reached out to TESDA for a breakdown of these schools by region.

Quetua added that K to 12 graduates have to compete for a scant number of jobs that pay a measly wage due to the country’s undeveloped local production. 

"There is a great need to redesign our economic program towards developing local production to create more jobs, and from there, overhaul our education system towards supporting this program for national development," he added.

AGRICULTURE

DEPED

EDCOM II

K TO 12 PROGRAM

TESDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTO drops periodic medical exam for driver&rsquo;s license

LTO drops periodic medical exam for driver’s license

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Holders of driver’s license with five-year or 10-year validity will no longer need to undergo the prescribed periodic...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP chief: No cover-up in P6.7 billion drug haul case

PNP chief: No cover-up in P6.7 billion drug haul case

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is adamant that there was “definitely” no cover-up in the arrest of dismissed police...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate disallows virtual testimony; Teves in South Korea?

Senate disallows virtual testimony; Teves in South Korea?

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
The Senate committee on public order yesterday rejected the virtual presence of Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo...
Headlines
fbtw
Koreans again lead Philippines top tourists

Koreans again lead Philippines top tourists

By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
South Koreans remained the country’s top tourists as the Department of Tourism welcomed one of four batches in Cebu...
Headlines
fbtw
Bahaghari warns of harmful implication of LGBTQ+ in LTO priority lane

Bahaghari warns of harmful implication of LGBTQ+ in LTO priority lane

2 days ago
This was supposedly part of the LTO's gender and development program, but Bahaghari warned this could be harmful to the LGTBQ+...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
High cost, stigma top reasons for not receiving mental health care in Philippines &mdash; Harvard study

High cost, stigma top reasons for not receiving mental health care in Philippines — Harvard study

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Local mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) providers reported costly treatment and services (40%) as the top barrier...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: 53% of Filipino families received help in Q4 2022

SWS: 53% of Filipino families received help in Q4 2022

1 hour ago
A survey conducted by private pollster Social Weather Stations showed that 53% of Filipino families received help in the form...
Headlines
fbtw
Albert Del Rosario, who won Philippines' maritime case vs China, dies at 83

Albert Del Rosario, who won Philippines' maritime case vs China, dies at 83

1 hour ago
He was 83 years old.
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: Contingencies in place in areas with many OFWs like Taiwan

DFA: Contingencies in place in areas with many OFWs like Taiwan

2 hours ago
There are currently over 158,000 OFWs deployed in the self-governing island.
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Fake video depicting 'zombie virus' outbreak in China revived

Fact check: Fake video depicting 'zombie virus' outbreak in China revived

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
A reposted version of a five-month-old Youtube video alleging that a viral “zombie” virus is infecting people...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with