^

Headlines

DepEd studying proposal to revert to old acad calendar

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 4, 2023 | 4:04pm
DepEd studying proposal to revert to old acad calendar
Students attend a flag-raising ceremony before singing the national anthem on the first day of in-person classes after years-long Covid-19 lockdowns at Pedro Guevarra Elementary School in Manila on August 22, 2022.
AFP / Maria Tan

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education said Tuesday that it will form a group to study the proposal to return to the old academic calendar where school breaks run from April to May.

In an ambush interview, DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said the department has taken into consideration suggestions to return to the old calendar to avoid holding classes in the summer heat.

Poa said, however, that previous proposals supporting the August class opening were based on reports of students struggling to go to school during the typhoon season from June to August.

“DepEd will form a group to study this so that once we give a decision, we have a proper basis for it,” Poa said in Filipino.

For years, DepEd resisted to synchronize its calendar with the new academic calendar in higher education, which the Commission on Higher Education recommended for state universities in 2019 to cover the same period as the government’s fiscal year.

However, DepEd had to delay its class opening in 2020 from June to October when it transitioned to blended learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, it has scheduled class openings in August.

This school year is the first time that most public schools will hold full face-to-face classes during the summer months, giving the agency a test case on whether its students and personnel can cope with a hotter classroom environment.

Poa said in a previous statement that schools have the option to implement blended learning if classroom conditions are no longer conducive to the environment.

DepEd opened classes in 2022 during the last week of August. The school year will end in the first week of July.

A survey of around 11,000 teachers conducted in the last week of March found that at least 67% of public school teachers experienced "intolerable" heat inside the classroom, distracting students and affecting their attendance.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
It&rsquo;s final: Taguig has jurisdiction over BGC

It’s final: Taguig has jurisdiction over BGC

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
The Taguig city government yesterday welcomed the finality of the Supreme Court decision that found the revenue-rich Bonifacio...
Headlines
fbtw
Preparatory talks with China on joint oil, gas exploration to begin in May &mdash; DFA

Preparatory talks with China on joint oil, gas exploration to begin in May — DFA

By Kaycee Valmonte | 6 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo has said the Philippines will be open to discussions on joint exploration as long...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves considered &lsquo;highest mastermind&rsquo; in Degamo slay
play

Teves considered ‘highest mastermind’ in Degamo slay

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday described suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
Palace identifies 4 new EDCA sites

Palace identifies 4 new EDCA sites

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Malacañang named yesterday four locations deemed “suitable and mutually beneficial” as additional sites...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato's Senate panel to invite Teves to hearing into Degamo slay

Bato's Senate panel to invite Teves to hearing into Degamo slay

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
“But if he invokes interparliamentary courtesy this time around then we will afford him such courtesy,” Sen. Ronald...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
COVID-19 uptick: Filipinos urged to wear masks during Holy Week

COVID-19 uptick: Filipinos urged to wear masks during Holy Week

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Many Filipinos are expected to go home to their provinces, travel to tourist destinations, and participate in religious activities...
Headlines
fbtw
Poll: Many support charter change, but more say they don't know Constitution

Poll: Many support charter change, but more say they don't know Constitution

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
The poll conducted from March 15 to March 19 showed that 79% of Filipinos had little to no knowledge of the Constitution,...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov't urged to review oil spill contingency plan, shipping routes

Gov't urged to review oil spill contingency plan, shipping routes

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
The World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF)-Philippines called for better management of shipping routes and marine protected...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to attend Charles III&rsquo;s coronation in 11th trip as president

Marcos to attend Charles III’s coronation in 11th trip as president

7 hours ago
This will be Marcos’ 11th trip since taking office as president on June 30, 2022. He previously visited Singapore twice...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to attend Charles III coronation

Marcos to attend Charles III coronation

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos will travel to London to witness the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III on May 6, an online report...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with