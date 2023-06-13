Over 13K evacuated as lava from Mayon reaches nearly one kilometer from crater

Lava flows from the summit crater of Mayon Volcano in this handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines — Over 13,000 have been evacuated from their homes as the state volcanology and seismology service said Tuesday that lava from Mayon Volcano’s summit crater has reached around 800 to 1,000 meters downslope.

Disaster response officials reported that 13,811 people were forced to flee their homes due to Mayon’s restiveness, with 13,179 of them in evacuation centers and 632 staying with friends or relatives.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported Monday that 14,300 residents were evacuated from their homes due to increased activity in Mayon.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it has observed “very slow” outflow of lava from Mayon’s summit crater and recorded one volcanic earthquake, 221 rockfall events and one pyroclastic density current event.

Phivolcs recommended that entry into the six-kilometer radius of the permanent danger zone and flying any aircraft close to Mayon should not be allowed.

It also warned that rockfalls, landslides or avalanches can occur, along with ballistic fragments, lava flows and lava fountaining, pyroclastic density currents, moderate-sized explosions and lahars during heavy and prolonged rainfall.

The provincial government of Albay province, where Mayon is located, has extended the danger zone to seven kilometers and has directed residents within that area to prepare for evacuation at any time if the situation worsens.

State volcanologists on June 8 raised Alert Level 3 over Mayon, signifying “relatively high level of unrest as magma is at the crater” and a warning of the increased possibility of a hazardous eruption within weeks or even days. — Xave Gregorio