5,488 evacuated from homes due to 'Betty' â€” NDRRMC

5,488 evacuated from homes due to 'Betty' — NDRRMC

In this undated handout photo received from Ivana Police station on May 27, 2023, shows police personnel helping residents reinforce the roof of their homes in Ivana town, Batanes province, on the very tip of the Philippines, ahead of super Typhoon Mawar grazing the province.

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Betty has so far affected more than 11,000 people and has forced more than 5,000 to flee their homes, monitoring by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed.

In a situation report Tuesday morning, the NDRRMC said Betty has affected 11,264 people in 55 barangays across Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Western Visayas and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

It added that 3,483 are seeking temporary shelter in evacuation centers, while 381 persons evacuated their homes but are staying elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the council said that they tallied 5,488 people who were pre-emptively evacuated. Most of those who fled their homes due to threat of the typhoon are in the Western Visayas.

Pre-emptive evacuation was also recorded in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas and Central Visayas regions.

There were also 104 domestic and 17 international flights that were cancelled due to Betty, while 47 seaports across five regions were also affected.

There have also been 254 class and suspensions so far.

Betty entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility as a super typhoon early Saturday morning. State weather bureau PAGASA has since downgraded Betty to a typhoon and forecasters are expecting it to further weaken.

As of Tuesday morning, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 remains hoisted in two areas, while six areas are under Signal No. 1.

Betty is also expected to enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat) and trigger rain showers and thunderstorms in other parts of the country.

The government has so far provided P1,897,764 worth of assistance to the Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas and Cordillera Administrative Region. — Kristine Joy Patag