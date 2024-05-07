^

Headlines

'Nalilito ako dito': Maricel Soriano denies knowledge of drug allegations in unverified PDEA documents

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 7, 2024 | 6:43pm
'Nalilito ako dito': Maricel Soriano denies knowledge of drug allegations in unverified PDEA documents
Maricel Soriano

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actress Maricel Soriano on Monday denied having any knowledge of supposed documents by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) allegedly linking her and the president to illegal substance abuse, saying that she is also "confused" on why she was invited to a Senate hearing based on an unverified document.

Facing the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, a visibly nervous Soriano also denied having used cocaine in the past, refuting a 2011 news report that said her two former household workers had fled her condominium unit allegedly due to her drug use.

The Senate hearing on Monday aimed to determine the authenticity of two supposed "leaked" PDEA documents recently shared by blogger Maharlika, a known purveyor of dis- and mis-information who has consistently engaged in influence operations against President Marcos Jr. 

The unverified documents dated March 11, 2012 supposedly detail anti-illegal drug operations conducted by the PDEA against one "Bongbong Marcos" and Soriano. 

Public accusations of illegal drug use in the Philippines are dangerous as these potentially place individuals at risk of violence or extrajudicial killings. Even if unproven, public speculation and insinuations that an individual abuses illegal drugs contribute to the stigma of substance abuse, which is only effectively tackled as a public health issue. 

RELATED: Decades of punitive drug war strategies failed – UN 

During the hearing, Soriano said she has no knowledge of the alleged PDEA documents. "Hindi ako nagbabasa ng mga ganyan (I don't read those things)," the actress said.

Responding to a question by Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa, Soriano admitted to owning the condominium unit 46-C Rizal Tower in Makati City, which allegedly has links to former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency intelligence offer Jonathan Morales. 

The actress said she sold the condominium unit in 2012 and agreed to provide Dela Rosa with documents for the deed of sale later.

Soriano, who spoke and was spoken to for six minutes out of a three-hour hearing, was also asked by Dela Rosa to "set the record straight" on her alleged cocaine use and "abuse" of her two former household workers.

Dela Rosa — who cited news reports but did not state from which publication — asked whether it is true that the actress' two household workers left her condominium unit due to her use of illegal drugs. 

Soriano denied the allegation and said that her two former helpers left because they allegedly stole from her.

The actress also denied allegations that she abused them, saying: "Paano ko naman po bubugbugin, dalawa sila (How can I beat them up? There are two of them)."

Reading from her prepared speech, Soriano said that she is confused as to why she has been invited to the hearing even as the alleged document claiming drug allegations against her remains unverified.

"Nagtataka ako dahil lahat ng tumestigo dito ay sinabing hindi naverify ang information ni Mr. Morales at walang imbestigasyon na naganap. Pasensya na kung nalilito ako dito," Soriano added.

(I'm just wondering because everyone who testified here says that Mr. Moraldes' information was not verified, and that no investigation took place. Sorry if I'm confused.)

PDEA chief Moro Virgilio Lazo said in an earlier Senate hearing that there are "no such documents" in the PDEA that link Marcos and Soriano to illegal drug use. 

Meanwhile, Morales has claimed that the documents are authentic, saying that he prepared and signed them before. Dela Rosa also insists that the alleged leaked documents are not fake. 

Last week, Rep. Robert Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte) accused the Senate panel of instigating "drama" by asking Morales to show up and testify about the unconfirmed PDEA documents. 

Barbers, who chairs the House dangerous drugs committee, called Morales a "dishonorably dismissed" PDEA officer with a "very shady past" as a police officer, and later, PDEA agent.

The House lawmaker said Barbers was dismissed from the PDEA in 2013 due to “grave misconduct, dishonesty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.”

