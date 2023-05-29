^

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on May 30 due to 'Betty'

May 29, 2023 | 5:43pm
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on May 30 due to 'Betty'
Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Betty (Mawar) will continue to bring heavy rain and strong wind to parts of the Philippines, prompting various local government units to suspend classes on Tuesday, May 30.

Betty was last seen 445 kilometers east of Calayan in Cagayan, state weather bureau PAGASA said in its latest bulletin on Monday afternoon. The typhoon maintained its peak winds of 155 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 190 kph.

Below is a live list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes:

 

 

