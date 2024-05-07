^

LIST: Metro Manila, Rizal areas with water interruptions from May 8 to 9

May 7, 2024
LIST: Metro Manila, Rizal areas with water interruptions from May 8 to 9
Some residents of Tondo and Binondo area line up their empty containers to buy and store water following a water interruption in both districts on March 24, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Several areas in Metro Manila and Rizal will experience water service interruptions on May 8 and 9 due to regular maintenance works conducted by water concessionaire Manila Water.

Manila Water announced on its social media account that the repair will affect water availability in parts of Makati, Taguig, Quezon City, Manila, Marikina, San Mateo, Cainta and Antipolo City, Rizal.

"Manila Water is advising all residents of affected areas to store enough water to supply their needs during any service improvement activity," Manila Water said in its advisory displayed on their website.

The following cities and towns will be affected by the water service interruptions:

  • Quezon City
    • FVR Road corner C-5, C-5 corner Mercury, C-5 corner Calle Industria Streets, Quezon City
    • Matalino corner Matatag Streets, Quezon City
    • Katipunan Avenue (inside Miriam College Gate 1), Quezon City
    • Capitol Drive corner Primehomes Subdivision, Quezon City
    • Upper Banlat, Quezon City
  • Taguig City
    • J.P. Rizal Cor. 28th Ave. East Rembo, Taguig City
    • Target Range Corner Cactus, Pembo, Taguig City
    • Dahlia St. corner Camia St. Brgy Ususan. Taguig City
    • F. Manalo corner DM Cruz St. Brgy. Calzada, Taguig City
    • Gen. Espino cor. Ballecer South Signal Village, Taguig City
    • Xyris cor Sampaguita, Pembo and Amarillo St Rizal, Taguig City
  • Marikina City
    • Along Gil Fernando corner Sumulong Ave, Brgy. Sto. Niño, Marikina City
    • Along Silangan St., Brgy. Sto. Niño, San Mateo, Rizal
    • Santan cor. East Drive, Brgy. Fortune, Marikina City
  • Rodriguez, Rizal
    • A. Mabini St., Brgy. Burgos, Rodriguez, Rizal
  • City of Manila
    • Medel St. cor. Suter St., San Andres, Manila City
  • San Mateo, Rizal
    • Along Salamat St., Brgy. Ampid II, San Mateo, Rizal
  • Makati City
    • San Lorenzo Village, Makati City
    • Ayala Ave. cor. Buendia Ave., Barangay San Lorenzo, Makati City
  • Cainta, Rizal
    • Cainta Greenpark Village, Brgy. San Isidro, Cainta, Rizal
  • Antipolo City, Rizal
    • Along Don Vicente Street, Brgy. Cupang, Antipolo, Rizal

Manila Water specifies the exact time and duration of the water interruptions on its website.

