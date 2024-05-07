^

Headlines

ICC warrant vs Duterte expected by June — Trillanes

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 7, 2024 | 5:57pm
ICC warrant vs Duterte expected by June â�� Trillanes

Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, a vocal critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, has confirmed going to the US to meet with American officials to talk about enhancing bilateral ties, corruption and human rights. AFP/Noel Celis, File

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV anticipates that a warrant for the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte and others linked to the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation will likely be handed in by the international tribunal by June.

 The former senator said this in a press conference in Mandaluyong, saying that the warrant may be issued through the Interpol.

“Kung idadaan sa Interpol  'yung warrant of arrest, kahit na hindi tayo miyembro ng ICC pero miyembro tayo ng Interpol. May international agreement tayo,” Trillanes said.

(If the warrant of arrest goes through Interpol, even if we are no longer a member of the ICC, we are still a member of Interpol. We have an international agreement.)

“Ang ICC naman may cooperation agreement kay Interpol kaya pwede silang magpasa ng red notice diyan,” he added.

(The ICC has a cooperation agreement with Interpol so they can pass the red notice to them.)

According to Trillanes, the said warrants of the ICC are expected to be issued in “batches” wherein the first batch is for former President Duterte, and the following batches will be for the other officials being investigated by the international tribunal, which include now-senator and former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald Dela Rosa. 

Trillanes also claimed that there were personnel from the PNP who already cooperated with the ICC probe, implicating Duterte on the extra-judicial killings which saw thousands of deaths during his administration’s drug war.

Duterte's intensified anti-drug campaign has resulted in 6,000 deaths, based on the records of the government.

However, local and international human rights organizations estimate the actual number of victims to be between 12,000 to 30,000.

On April 15, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterated that the ICC has no jurisdiction to investigate the previous administration’s drug war, a position also being echoed by the Department of Justice (DOJ). 

Concerning the cooperation of government officials and law enforcement personnel, the DOJ previously said that individuals who will cooperate with the ICC “will be held accountable”.

Arrest warrant execution

According to Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra, assuming that an arrest warrant from the ICC pre-trial chamber is issued, its execution can only be done through PNP or other Philippine law enforcement agencies.

“The Interpol cannot intervene without coordinating with the PNP. So if the Philippine government will not cooperate, the ICC warrants of arrest cannot be implemented in Philippine territory,” Guevarra said in a Viber message to Philstar.com.

DOJ, on the other hand, has yet to respond to Philstar.com's request for comment on the former senator’s pronouncements. This will be updated with the department's response.

vuukle comment

ANTONIO TRILLANES IV

BATO DELA ROSA

ICC

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAGASA on severe heat: Worst is over

PAGASA on severe heat: Worst is over

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The worst is over in terms of the record-high temperatures and searing heat, with many areas in the country possibly experiencing...
Headlines
fbtw
NSC weighs in on China floating nuclear reactors

NSC weighs in on China floating nuclear reactors

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
It will be a threat to Philippine national security if China pushes through with its reported plan to use floating nuclear...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines won&rsquo;t use water cannons, invites China to talks

Philippines won’t use water cannons, invites China to talks

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
The Philippines has no plans of “attacking anyone with water cannons or any other offensive,” President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US fire at 'invasion' force in South China Sea war games

Philippines, US fire at 'invasion' force in South China Sea war games

By Faith Brown | 1 day ago
US and Filipino troops fired missiles and artillery at an imaginary "invasion" force during war games on the Philippines'...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos laughs off talk on substance abuse

Marcos laughs off talk on substance abuse

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday laughed off the claim that he was abusing illegal drugs, an allegation that stemmed from supposedly...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DFA: No Cabinet-level official OK'd Chinese proposal for Ayungin

DFA: No Cabinet-level official OK'd Chinese proposal for Ayungin

7 hours ago
The DFA stressed that only President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. can authorize agreements entered into by the Philippines on matters...
Headlines
fbtw
Changing farming practices could cut almost one third of global emissions &mdash; World Bank

Changing farming practices could cut almost one third of global emissions — World Bank

9 hours ago
Changing the way food is produced around the world could significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the decade,...
Headlines
fbtw
Balikatan in Ilocos Norte: Philippines, US troops fire at &lsquo;invasion&rsquo; force

Balikatan in Ilocos Norte: Philippines, US troops fire at ‘invasion’ force

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
Filipino and US troops fired missiles and artillery at an imaginary “invasion” force during war games at the La...
Headlines
fbtw
Higher GOCC remittances to help reduce debt &ndash; Marcos

Higher GOCC remittances to help reduce debt – Marcos

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Higher remittances from government-owned or controlled corporations will help cut the country’s borrowings and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with