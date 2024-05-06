^

Headlines

Marcos: No water cannons for Philippine ships in WPS

Philstar.com
May 6, 2024 | 3:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejected a proposal to equip Philippine ships patrolling the West Philippine Sea with water cannons in response to China's aggressive actions against the country's vessels.

Marcos on Monday ruled out the use of water cannons and other "offensive" equipment to assert the country's sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea.

"The last thing we would like is to raise tensions in the West Philippine Sea," the president said.

"We will not follow the China Coast Guard (CCG) and the Chinese vessels down that road because it's not the mission of the Navy, our Coast Guard to start or to increase tensions. Their mission is precisely the opposite: it's to lower tensions," he added.

Last week, the Philippines said the CCG water cannonned and rammed vessels of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) headed to Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal, to assist Filipino fishers in the area.

Marcos said his government will continue to address incidents in the West Philippine Sea through diplomatic channels.

"All we do when our ships are water cannoned, we send a démarche, we send letters to China and the other stakeholders," he said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) had summoned a Chinese envoy following the latest incident near Bajo de Masinloc.

Beijing claims nearly the entire South China Sea, dismissing claims from other countries, including the Philippines, and an international court ruling that found its assertions to have no legal basis. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

CHINA COAST GUARD

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

SCS

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA

WPS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
EJK remains a &lsquo;serious problem&rsquo; in the Philippines &mdash; U.S. State Department

EJK remains a ‘serious problem’ in the Philippines — U.S. State Department

By Ian Laqui | 12 days ago
In a 58-page Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, the U.S. Department of State said that the human rights situation...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;China lying on new model for Ayungin&rsquo;

‘China lying on new model for Ayungin’

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
Denouncing China’s alleged use of misinformation as a weapon of mass distraction, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro...
Headlines
fbtw
10 provinces launching action plans in West Philippine Sea

10 provinces launching action plans in West Philippine Sea

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The 10 provinces covering the entire stretch of the West Philippine Sea will launch this month provincial action plans in...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR bans use of piped water for golf courses

DENR bans use of piped water for golf courses

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has prohibited golf courses in Metro Manila and nearby areas from...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos pushes &lsquo;chibog&rsquo; tourism

President Marcos pushes ‘chibog’ tourism

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Apart from its famous tourist attractions, the Philippines should make the most of its rich and diverse cuisine to attract...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
30 areas under &lsquo;dangerous&rsquo; heat index classification &mdash; PAGASA

30 areas under ‘dangerous’ heat index classification — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
In the latest heat index bulletin of PAGASA, it said that 30 areas in the country will be under the “danger” classification,...
Headlines
fbtw
Groups file complaint against Manila Bay reclamation, dredging projects

Groups file complaint against Manila Bay reclamation, dredging projects

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Fishers and environmentalists on Monday filed a complaint against the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) and the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for May 6 due to hot weather

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for May 6 due to hot weather

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Some local government units and schools in the country have suspended their face-to-face classes due to the threat of scorching...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: No deals made with China over Ayungin Shoal

DFA: No deals made with China over Ayungin Shoal

6 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) maintained the Philippines has not made any deals with China concerning the Ayungin...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with