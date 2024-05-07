^

Headlines

House insists on investigating China's secret pact on Ayungin

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 7, 2024 | 3:19pm
House insists on investigating China's secret pact on Ayungin
This frame grab from handout video footage taken and released on April 30, 2024 by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows the Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Bagacay (C) being hit by water cannon from Chinese coast guard vessels near the chinese-controlled Scarborough shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea. The Philippines said the China Coast Guard fired water cannon on April 30 at two of its vessels, causing damage to one of them, during a patrol near a reef off the Southeast Asian country.
Photo by Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives will push through with its probe into former President Rodrigo Duterte's secret deal with China that supposedly gave up Philippine sovereignty over a part of the West Philippine Sea, with lawmakers saying that even mere allegations of the agreement have diplomatic repercussions.

In a press conference on Tuesday, House lawmakers said that the committee investigation will focus on the alleged pact's implications on the country's foreign policy, instead of its political aspect, even as no documentary evidence of the deal has turned up.

Prior to this, the Chinese Embassy in Manila last week said that it had clinched "temporary special arrangements" with Duterte in 2016 that supposedly barred Philipppine government vessels and aircraft from entering within 12 nautical miles of Scarborough Shoal. The agreement also made the rich fishing grounds surrounding the shoal off-limits to Filipino fishermen. 

The Chinese embassy bared this alleged secret deal after another round of water cannon attacks by Chinese Coast Guard vessels at the Panatag Shoal on April 30.

Rep. Jefferson Khongun (Zambales, 1st District) said that the lower chamber needs to get to the bottom of the alleged "gentleman's agreement" that allowed Chinese vessels to intrude upon Philippine waters as this is "being used to water cannon our ships and the Philippine Coast Guard." 

"We also want to know if we lost a part of our territory," Khongun said, adding that BRP Sierra Madre, which is marooned on Ayungin Shoal, is part of Philippine territory.

"It is better to investigate this so we can find out the truth. We also give importance to words as these have value. While the gentleman's agreement is not binding, this has diplomatic repurcussions," Khongun added. 

The lawmaker, who filed a House resolution urging a probe on the secret deal, added that Duterte executives who have been implicated in the alleged agreement have been silent. 

"The president is saying that he has been asking officials of the previous administration about the deal," Khongun said. "Lahat sila tikom ang bibig (They are all refusing to talk)."

Similarly, Rep. Margarita Nograles (PBA Party-list) said that the Rep. Rodge Gutierrez (1-Rider Partylist) said that widespread speculation online about the contents of the unconfirmed agreement is "because we haven't had a conversation backed by facts." 

"In any agreement or contract, it's one thing to agree on something, its another to act on it... We need clarification on what was really talked about," Nograles said in Filipino.

The House panel probe does not aim to "muddle" the issue of Chinese intrusion in the West Philippine Sea, said  Rep. Rodge Gutierrez (1-Rider Partylist). 

Echoing the Department of National Defense, Gutierrez said that "anyone who repeats the narrative that there was a gentleman's agreement" is a "mouthpiece for China."

"And this is what we should avoid. In order to avoid the repetition of  this narrative, we need to inform the people that this ... is farce. If ever there was any of  the sort, it has no binding power," Gutierrez added. 

Jonathan Malaya, National Security Council (NSC) assistant director general, said in an interview with ANC on Thursday that China's claims of having an agreement with the Philippines should not be investigated as this would play into China's narrative "that clearly seeks to sow division and weaken our resolve."

vuukle comment

CHINA

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAGASA on severe heat: Worst is over

PAGASA on severe heat: Worst is over

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The worst is over in terms of the record-high temperatures and searing heat, with many areas in the country possibly experiencing...
Headlines
fbtw
NSC weighs in on China floating nuclear reactors

NSC weighs in on China floating nuclear reactors

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
It will be a threat to Philippine national security if China pushes through with its reported plan to use floating nuclear...
Headlines
fbtw
Old school calendar returning next year

Old school calendar returning next year

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
The Department of Education will commit to President Marcos’ decision to revert to the old school calendar by next year,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: No water cannons for Philippine ships in WPS
play

Marcos: No water cannons for Philippine ships in WPS

1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejected a proposal to equip Philippine ships patrolling the West Philippine Sea with water...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines won&rsquo;t use water cannons, invites China to talks

Philippines won’t use water cannons, invites China to talks

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
The Philippines has no plans of “attacking anyone with water cannons or any other offensive,” President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos laughs off talk on substance abuse

Marcos laughs off talk on substance abuse

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday laughed off the claim that he was abusing illegal drugs, an allegation that stemmed from supposedly...
Headlines
fbtw
No ban on US beef, dairy despite bird flu

No ban on US beef, dairy despite bird flu

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 17 hours ago
The Philippines will not ban the importation of cattle products such as beef and milk from the United States as regulators...
Headlines
fbtw
Alvarez given 10 days to answer ethics complaint

Alvarez given 10 days to answer ethics complaint

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
The committee on ethics and privileges of the House of Representatives has directed former speaker Pantaleon Alvarez to answer...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil prices down today

Oil prices down today

By Patrick Miguel | 17 hours ago
In separate advisories, oil companies implemented a rollback on pump prices of P0.75 per liter for gasoline, P0.90 for diesel...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to certify rice tariffication amendments

Marcos to certify rice tariffication amendments

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday expressed readiness to certify as urgent the proposed amendments to the Rice Tariffication Law,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with