^

Headlines

Typhoon Betty weakens; Signal No. 2 still up in Batanes, parts of Cagayan

Philstar.com
May 30, 2023 | 8:41am
Typhoon Betty weakens; Signal No. 2 still up in Batanes, parts of Cagayan
Satellite image shows Typhoon Betty (Mawar) on May 30, 2023
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Betty (Mawar) weakened while moving over the waters east of Batanes, but it would continue to bring heavy rain and strong winds, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday morning.

Betty was last seen 350 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes with peak winds of 150 km per hour and gusts 185 kph. It was moving north northwest at 10 kph.

According to PAGASA, the typhoon is forecast to weaken steadily over the next five days due to cooler ocean waters, dry air intrusion, and increasing vertical wind shear.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals are still hoisted in parts of Luzon.

Wind Signal No. 2 (Winds between 62 kph and 88 kph expected in at least 24 hours that may cause minor to moderate impacts)

  • Batanes
  • Northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands

Wind Signal No. 1 (Winds between 39 kph and 61 kph expected in at least 36 hours that may cause minimal to minor impacts, and intermittent rains within 36 hours)

  • Rest of mainland Cagayan
  • Northern and eastern portions of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, Quezon, San Mariano, Dinapigue, Delfin Albano, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Quirino, Divilacan, Gamu, Maconacon, Naguilian, Mallig)
  • Eastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Marcos, Pagudpud, Banna, Adams, Carasi, Dingras, Solsona, Dumalneg, Nueva Era)
  • Apayao
  • Northern portion of Kalinga (City of Tabuk, Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal)
  • Northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong)

What to expect

According to PAGASA, the southern portions of Ilocos Sur and the northern portion of La Union may experience up to 100 millimeters of rainfall until early Wednesday morning.

This may trigger floods and landslides, especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall recently.

The southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by Betty will dump scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the following areas:

  • MIMAROPA
  • Western Visayas
  • Zamboanga Peninsula
  • Rest of Ilocos Region
  • Rest of Cagayan Valley.

The enhanced southwest monsoon and the outer periphery of the typhoon circulation will bring occasional gusts in the following areas in the next 24 hours:

  • Bicol Region
  • Western Visayas
  • Aurora
  • Quezon
  • Mindoro provinces
  • Marinduque
  • Romblon
  • Northern Samar
  • Rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and Ilocos Norte

Betty may be downgraded into a severe tropical storm late Thursday or early Friday, and into a tropical storm late Friday or early Saturday. A faster weakening rate is not ruled out given the effect of dry air intrusion on the typhoon, weather forecasters noted.

Forecast position

  • May 30, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 315 km east of Basco, Batanes
  • May 31, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 310 km east of Itbayat, Batanes
  • May 31, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 305 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Jun 1, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 320 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Jun 1, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 400 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Jun 2, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 545 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Jun 3, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 810 km northeast of extreme northern Luzon (outside PAR)
  • Jun 4, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 1,155 km northeast of extreme northern Luzon (outside PAR)

BETTY

BETTYPH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Typhoon Betty keeps strength as it slows down
play

Typhoon Betty keeps strength as it slows down

21 hours ago
Weather forecasters noted that Betty will move generally northwestward slowly Monday, and may become slow-moving or almost...
Headlines
fbtw
Supplies ready for 10,000 families amid typhoon &lsquo;Betty&rsquo; &mdash; UNICEF

Supplies ready for 10,000 families amid typhoon ‘Betty’ — UNICEF

21 hours ago
The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund said it has prepositioned supplies good for 10,000 families as...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on May 30 due to 'Betty'

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on May 30 due to 'Betty'

By PhilstarLIVE | 16 hours ago
Here's a live list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 2 up in parts of northern Luzon due to 'Betty'

Signal No. 2 up in parts of northern Luzon due to 'Betty'

1 day ago
PAGASA hoisted wind signals in parts of Luzon due to Betty.
Headlines
fbtw
Betty slows down, but will enhance monsoon

Betty slows down, but will enhance monsoon

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Typhoon Betty has weakened, but more than 200 millimeters of rain are expected in Northern Luzon and western section of Southern...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senators on Maharlika passage: Haste makes waste

Senators on Maharlika passage: Haste makes waste

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Senators yesterday said they prefer not be rushed when discussing the Mahalika Investment Fund bill, certified as urgent by...
Headlines
fbtw
Farmers&rsquo; group counters DA claim on red onion SRP

Farmers’ group counters DA claim on red onion SRP

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
Farmers’ group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura countered the claim of a ranking official of the Department of Agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw
Gasoline prices going up again

Gasoline prices going up again

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
Oil firms are implementing another round of mixed adjustments in pump prices today, with gasoline on its third straight week...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel recommends stiffer penalties vs Teves

House panel recommends stiffer penalties vs Teves

By Rhodina Villanueva | 10 hours ago
The House committee on ethics and privileges will recommend the imposition of a “stiffer disciplinary action”...
Headlines
fbtw
No serious threats ahead of BSKE &ndash; police

No serious threats ahead of BSKE – police

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
The Philippine National Police (PNP) is seeing no serious peace and order concerns ahead of the barangay and Sangguniang...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with