Typhoon Betty weakens; Signal No. 2 still up in Batanes, parts of Cagayan

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Betty (Mawar) weakened while moving over the waters east of Batanes, but it would continue to bring heavy rain and strong winds, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday morning.

Betty was last seen 350 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes with peak winds of 150 km per hour and gusts 185 kph. It was moving north northwest at 10 kph.

According to PAGASA, the typhoon is forecast to weaken steadily over the next five days due to cooler ocean waters, dry air intrusion, and increasing vertical wind shear.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals are still hoisted in parts of Luzon.

Wind Signal No. 2 (Winds between 62 kph and 88 kph expected in at least 24 hours that may cause minor to moderate impacts)

Batanes

Northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands

Wind Signal No. 1 (Winds between 39 kph and 61 kph expected in at least 36 hours that may cause minimal to minor impacts, and intermittent rains within 36 hours)

Rest of mainland Cagayan

Northern and eastern portions of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, Quezon, San Mariano, Dinapigue, Delfin Albano, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Quirino, Divilacan, Gamu, Maconacon, Naguilian, Mallig)

Eastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Marcos, Pagudpud, Banna, Adams, Carasi, Dingras, Solsona, Dumalneg, Nueva Era)

Apayao

Northern portion of Kalinga (City of Tabuk, Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal)

Northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong)

What to expect

According to PAGASA, the southern portions of Ilocos Sur and the northern portion of La Union may experience up to 100 millimeters of rainfall until early Wednesday morning.

This may trigger floods and landslides, especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall recently.

The southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by Betty will dump scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the following areas:

MIMAROPA

Western Visayas

Zamboanga Peninsula

Rest of Ilocos Region

Rest of Cagayan Valley.

The enhanced southwest monsoon and the outer periphery of the typhoon circulation will bring occasional gusts in the following areas in the next 24 hours:

Bicol Region

Western Visayas

Aurora

Quezon

Mindoro provinces

Marinduque

Romblon

Northern Samar

Rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and Ilocos Norte

Betty may be downgraded into a severe tropical storm late Thursday or early Friday, and into a tropical storm late Friday or early Saturday. A faster weakening rate is not ruled out given the effect of dry air intrusion on the typhoon, weather forecasters noted.

Forecast position