^

Headlines

Dela Rosa: Azurin ‘not yet off the hook’ in Senate shabu haul probe

Philstar.com
May 24, 2023 | 6:01pm
Dela Rosa: Azurin ânot yet off the hookâ in Senate shabu haul probe
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. submits his courtesy resignation at Camp Crame on January 5, 2023.
STAR / Michael Varcas / Photos courtesy of PNP PIO

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald dela Rosa said Wednesday a resource person in the Senate probe into the 990-kilo shabu haul may testify against former top cop Rodolfo Azurin Jr. on his possible involvement in the alleged cover-up of the anti-drug operation where police officer was arrested.

“[He] is not yet off the hook,” Dela Rosa told a news briefing at the Senate.

The chairperson of the Senate public order panel said Narciso Domingo, the former chief of the Philippine National Police – Drug Enforcement Group, may say that Azurin gave clearance for cops to hide PM/Sgt. Rodolfo Mayo, the cop arrested during the shabu haul.

“We don’t know because even Domingo is still hiding something. We can’t completely say that everything he has said is [true,]” Dela Rosa said.

Senators tried on Tuesday to pry from policemen information about the origin of the P6.7-billion drug haul, but they were not able to provide the lawmakers anything.

This led to the public order committee citing in contempt Mayo, his boss PDEG Metro Manila officer-in-charge PLt. Col. Arnulfo Ibañez, PDEG-Special Operations Unit head PCapt. Jonathan Sosongco and five more police officers. — Xave Gregorio

DRUGS

RODOLFO AZURIN JR.

RONALD DELA ROSA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAGASA downgrades &lsquo;Mawar&rsquo; into typhoon category

PAGASA downgrades ‘Mawar’ into typhoon category

6 hours ago
PAGASA weather specialist Analiza Clauren-Jorda however said they are not ruling out the possibility that it may intensify...
Headlines
fbtw
Peter Advincula &mdash; the man claiming to be 'Bikoy' in viral videos &mdash; guilty of perjury

Peter Advincula — the man claiming to be 'Bikoy' in viral videos — guilty of perjury

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
The Manila Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 17 found Peter Joemel Advincula, who claims to be “Bikoy” behind the...
Headlines
fbtw
Mawar strengthens into super typhoon

Mawar strengthens into super typhoon

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
The effects of Super Typhoon Mawar could be felt as early as Friday as it enters the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR),...
Headlines
fbtw
ABS-CBN strikes deal with Prime Media

ABS-CBN strikes deal with Prime Media

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
Broadcast media giant ABS-CBN Corp. is entering into a joint venture with a subsidiary of the holding company owned by Speaker...
Headlines
fbtw
Shock, anxiety grip staff as ABS-CBN&rsquo;s TeleRadyo set to go silent

Shock, anxiety grip staff as ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo set to go silent

By Xave Gregorio | 22 hours ago
Insiders told Philstar.com that workers who will be retrenched are mostly TeleRadyo producers whose employment with ABS-CBN...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines commits to adhere to international standards in the treatment of prisoners

Philippines commits to adhere to international standards in the treatment of prisoners

By Kaycee Valmonte | 8 minutes ago
The Philippines has joined over 30 other countries in committing its support implementing international standards in the treatment...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR: Minimize trauma in investigations, interventions involving children

CHR: Minimize trauma in investigations, interventions involving children

1 hour ago
The DSWD issued a cease-and-desist order against the orphanage for reported violations of the Special Protection of Children...
Headlines
fbtw
Immigration on hunt for Korean who escaped while waiting to be deported

Immigration on hunt for Korean who escaped while waiting to be deported

1 hour ago
The Bureau of Immigration said it has launched an intensive manhunt for a Korean fugitive who escaped its detention center...
Headlines
fbtw
Lagman urges Romualdez to bare details of supposed ouster plot

Lagman urges Romualdez to bare details of supposed ouster plot

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
In a statement, the Liberal Party president said that Romualdez should bare the “inculpatory details” of the plan...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos certifies as urgent Senate bill creating Maharlika fund

Marcos certifies as urgent Senate bill creating Maharlika fund

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has certified the Senate bill seeking to create the Maharlika Investment Fund as urgent which...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with