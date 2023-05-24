Dela Rosa: Azurin ‘not yet off the hook’ in Senate shabu haul probe

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald dela Rosa said Wednesday a resource person in the Senate probe into the 990-kilo shabu haul may testify against former top cop Rodolfo Azurin Jr. on his possible involvement in the alleged cover-up of the anti-drug operation where police officer was arrested.

“[He] is not yet off the hook,” Dela Rosa told a news briefing at the Senate.

The chairperson of the Senate public order panel said Narciso Domingo, the former chief of the Philippine National Police – Drug Enforcement Group, may say that Azurin gave clearance for cops to hide PM/Sgt. Rodolfo Mayo, the cop arrested during the shabu haul.

“We don’t know because even Domingo is still hiding something. We can’t completely say that everything he has said is [true,]” Dela Rosa said.

Senators tried on Tuesday to pry from policemen information about the origin of the P6.7-billion drug haul, but they were not able to provide the lawmakers anything.

This led to the public order committee citing in contempt Mayo, his boss PDEG Metro Manila officer-in-charge PLt. Col. Arnulfo Ibañez, PDEG-Special Operations Unit head PCapt. Jonathan Sosongco and five more police officers. — Xave Gregorio