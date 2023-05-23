^

Headlines

Mayor Lacuna: Condos, commercial buildings not allowed on Manila Central Post Office site

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
May 23, 2023 | 10:30am
Mayor Lacuna: Condos, commercial buildings not allowed on Manila Central Post Office site
This May 22, 2023 photo shows the aerial view of Manila Central Post Office site after the fire was declared under control.
Manila Public Information Office / K R De Asis, Charlene Santiago, and AJ Acosta

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan on Monday allayed public speculation that a new structure will replace the Manila Central Post Office, which was gutted by a fire that firefighters only managed to put out on Tuesday. 

Several social media users raised speculations that the 30-hour fire at the Manila landmark was intended to pave the way for new high-rise private or commercial buildings.

In a televised briefing, Lacuna addressed these and stressed that the Manila Central Post Office site is protected by the city government’s zoning ordinance and its Important Cultural Property status.

The Manila Central Post Office building, inaugurated in 1927, was designed by architects Tomas Mapua, Juan Marcos de Guzman Arellano and Ralph Doane. It was declared an Important Cultural Property in November 2018.

This is where the Philippine Postal Corp. had been holding office.

“To those who have doubts that another structure could be built on the Manila Central Post Office site, don’t worry. The site where the post office is built, according to our zoning ordinance, is an institutional zone,” the city chief executive said in Filipino.

According to a Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board guide on comprehensive land use planning, general institutional zones are intended for establishments like government offices, hospitals and clinics, and academic, research and convention centers. Special institutional zones are meant for specific types of eestablishments like welfare homes, orphanages and military bases and camps.

“Apart from that, the Manila Central Post Office was declared in 2018 by National Museum as an important cultural property.,” she added.

Lacuna furthered that the site where Manila Central Post Office was built is a heritage zone, which prohibits the city government and the national government from building any other type of infrastructure there.

Under Republic Act No. 10066 or the “National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009,” designated heritage zones shall “protect the historical and cultural integrity of a geographical area.”

It also supports properties declared as ICPs entitled to receive government funding for their protection, conservation and restoration.

The heritage law likewise prohibits the sale of any cultural property.

“No cultural property shall be sold, resold or taken out of the country without first securing a clearance from the cultural agency concerned. In case the property shall be taken out of the country, it shall solely be for the purpose of scientific scrutiny or exhibit,” Article III, Section 11 of the law reads.

Fire out

On Tuesday morning, the Bureau of Fire Protection the fire at the MCPO out after more than 30 hours of blaze that broke at around 11:41 p.m. on Sunday.

BFP on Monday said that the initial damage from the fire is estimated at P300 million.  

Despite the tragic fire, PHLPost said it will continue its operations starting today, May 23.

The operations will temporarily be housed at Surface Mail Exchange in the Delpan Port Area for mail and parcel transactions.

“PHLPost would like to emphasize that we are committed to maintaining regular operations and effectively delivering our services to the public,” it said.

Meanwhile, the city government of Manila earlier said it is already in talks with PHLPost Postmaster General Luis Carlos for the assistance that the city may provide to the damaged Manila Central Post Office building. 

HONEY LACUNA-PANGAN

MANILA CENTRAL POST OFFICE

MANILA CENTRAL POST OFFICE BUILDING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Napoles gets up to 54 years over &lsquo;pork&rsquo;

Napoles gets up to 54 years over ‘pork’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
Detained businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles will remain imprisoned for graft and malversation of public funds over alleged misuse...
Headlines
fbtw
Cyclone to develop into super typhoon in 24 hours

Cyclone to develop into super typhoon in 24 hours

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The tropical cyclone outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) is expected to develop into a super typhoon within...
Headlines
fbtw
Sandiganbayan clears Napoles in set of graft cases, convicts her in another

Sandiganbayan clears Napoles in set of graft cases, convicts her in another

By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 hours ago
Despite the recent acquittal, Napoles will remain in detention.
Headlines
fbtw
Fire razes central post office; National IDs among destroyed

Fire razes central post office; National IDs among destroyed

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
A nearly eight-hour fire yesterday destroyed almost the entire Central Post Office building in Manila, a structure of historical...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO chief resigns over differences with Bautista

LTO chief resigns over differences with Bautista

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Land Transportation Office chief Jay Art Tugade has resigned effective June 1, citing differences with his immediate superior,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Miami dikit na sa NBA Finals

Miami dikit na sa NBA Finals

12 hours ago
Humataw si point guard Gabe Vincent ng career-high 29 points habang may 22 markers si Duncan Robinson sa 128-102 pagmasaker...
Headlines
fbtw
Daquis, Mara&ntilde;o pinaningning ang All-Star game

Daquis, Maraño pinaningning ang All-Star game

By Chris Co | 12 hours ago
Mas lalo pang nag­ning­ning ang Celebrity All-Star volleyball game na ginanap sa Mall of Asia Arena sa Pasay Cit...
Headlines
fbtw

Japan, Australia lalahok sa PVL Invitational

12 hours ago
Mas magiging matindi ang bakbakan sa Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference dahil lalahok ang dalawang foreign teams sa torneong lalarga sa Hunyo 29.
Headlines
fbtw

CEU magpapalakas ng tsansa sa semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Tatangkain ng Centro Escolar U na palakasin ang tsansa sa Top-2 finish at siguradong puwesto sa semifinals sa krusyal nitong banggaan kontra sa University of Perpetual Help System Dalta sa 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’...
Headlines
fbtw

Bayang karerista humanga sa tikas ni Gomezian

By Nilda Moreno | 12 hours ago
Humanga ang mga karerista sa ipinakitang husay ng Gomezian matapos manalo sa Condition Race Merged na nilarga sa Metro Turf, Malvar sa Tanauan City, Batangas noong Linggo ng hapon.
Headlines
fbtw

Solid showing sa Hangzhou?

By Nelson Beltran | 12 hours ago
Apat na buwan lang pagkatapos ng 32nd Southeast Asian Games, muling papalaot sa bakbakan ang Team Philippines sa Asian Games sa Hangzhou, China simula Sept. 23.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with