Romualdez warns: 'Moves to destabilize the House should be nipped in the bud'

Philstar.com
May 21, 2023 | 3:31pm
Newly-elected House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez took his oath of office before the House of Representatives.
MANILA, Philippines — As a shake-up triggers drama at the House of Representatives, its leader Speaker Martin Romualdez warned that "occasional moves to destabilize" the lower chamber of Congress should be immediately shut down.

In a statement on Sunday, the House speaker said work continues at the lower chamber, amid the ruckus brought by the demotion of Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (Pampanga)—who President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said was his “secret weapon” in overseas engagements—from the senior deputy speakership.

Without naming Macapagal-Arroyo nor elaborating, Romualdez in a statement on Sunday said “occassional moves to destabilize the House should be nipped in the bud.”

The House speaker said he and fellow lawmakers would be focusing on power woes, unstable commodity prices and other issues instead.

“The House cannot be distracted from finding legislative solutions to issues that affect the lives of ordinary Filipinos,” Romualdez said. “Rather than engaging in politicking, I would rather that we, in the House of Representatives, remain focused on more urgent matters.”

Macapagal-Arroyo last Thursday admitted she was gunning for the House speakership when Marcos Jr. won the presidency last year, but backed off after it “became apparent that [Marcos Jr.] was most comfortable with then-Congressman Martin Romualdez as Speaker.” She also denied talk of planning to unseat Romualdez, Lakas-CMD party president and the president's cousin. 

“Some of my actions may have been misconstrued, such as my recent trip with a delegation of congressmen to Korea for some official meetings,” Macapagal-Arroyo said then.

Following the shake-up at the lower house, Vice President Sara Duterte resigned from Lakas-CMD—where Arroyo is president emerita.

In her own statement and without referring directly to the House shake-up, Duterte said she will continue to lead and that “cannot be poisoned by political toxicity or undermined by exercrable powerplay.” – Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Cristina Chi

