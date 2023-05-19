Major parties rush to pledge unity, loyalty as drama shakes House

MANILA, Philippines — Major political parties stressed that they remain supportive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his cousin, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, in the face of drama at the lower chamber following the demotion of Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (Pampanga) from the senior deputy speakership.

Leaders of Lakas-CMD, PDP-Laban and Nacionalista Party issued statements reaffirming their loyalty to Marcos and Romualdez as rumors swirled that Arroyo was demoted to deputy speaker for allegedly plotting to unseat the incumbent speaker.

Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, chairperson of Lakas-CMD where Arroyo sits as president emerita and Romualdez is president, said their party “continues to be united and supportive” of Marcos.

“Our decades-long solidarity has witnessed and endured many trials which only strengthened our bond that is founded on our shared passion to serve our nation. Through the darkest of storms and greatest of tribulations, we have proven time and again that our unity will never be torn down,” Revilla said in a statement.

Revilla’s statement came ahead of Vice President Sara Duterte's announcement on Friday morning that she is resigning from Lakas-CMD. In her announcement, Duterte referenced “political toxicity” and “execrable power play” but did not give details.

The party of the vice president’s father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, also reiterated their “full support” of the Marcos administration and the leadership of Romualdez.

“We continue to work hand-in-hand and in close partnership with Speaker Martin Romualdez, who have (sic) mobilized a multi-partisan coalition in the House of Representatives to help President Marcos deliver his commitment to our people,” Rep. Jose Alvarez (Palawan), PDP-Laban, said in a statement.

House Deputy Speaker Camille Villar (Las Piñas), spokesperson of the Nacionalista Party headed by her billionaire father, also expressed her party’s “unequivocal support” for Romualdez and that they are “fully committed” to the Marcos administration.

Even the House minority bloc — nominally independent of the majority — expressed its support for Romualdez, whom it praised for "ably steering" the chamber.

"The minority is absolutely committed to our partnership with Speaker Romualdez and the entire House leadership, as we seek common ground to swiftly create more jobs and livelihood opportunities, lift a greater number of households from poverty, and move the country forward," Rep. Marcelino Libanan (4Ps party-list) said in a statement on the House website.

Arroyo 'unburdened of heavy load'

House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe said Arroyo’s demotion was to “unburden [her] of the heavy load required from the position,” even if House rules do not specify additional duties for the senior deputy speaker.

Arroyo remained tight-lipped on her demotion until late Thursday night when she acknowledged in a statement that there were rumors that she is plotting a coup against Romualdez although she denied that she is again after the speakership.

Arroyo became House speaker in 2018 after a stunning coup moments before the third State of the Nation Address of President Duterte ousted then Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

It is believed that Arroyo mobilized the coup against Alvarez with the help of Sara Duterte and Marcos’ sister, Sen. Imee Marcos.