^

Headlines

Major parties rush to pledge unity, loyalty as drama shakes House

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
May 19, 2023 | 11:33am
Major parties rush to pledge unity, loyalty as drama shakes House
House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez.
The STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — Major political parties stressed that they remain supportive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his cousin, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, in the face of drama at the lower chamber following the demotion of Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (Pampanga) from the senior deputy speakership.

Leaders of Lakas-CMD, PDP-Laban and Nacionalista Party issued statements reaffirming their loyalty to Marcos and Romualdez as rumors swirled that Arroyo was demoted to deputy speaker for allegedly plotting to unseat the incumbent speaker.

Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, chairperson of Lakas-CMD where Arroyo sits as president emerita and Romualdez is president, said their party “continues to be united and supportive” of Marcos.

“Our decades-long solidarity has witnessed and endured many trials which only strengthened our bond that is founded on our shared passion to serve our nation. Through the darkest of storms and greatest of tribulations, we have proven time and again that our unity will never be torn down,” Revilla said in a statement.

Revilla’s statement came ahead of Vice President Sara Duterte's announcement on Friday morning that she is resigning from Lakas-CMD. In her announcement, Duterte referenced “political toxicity” and “execrable power play” but did not give details.

The party of the vice president’s father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, also reiterated their “full support” of the Marcos administration and the leadership of Romualdez.

READ: Duterte leaves Lakas-CMD, tells political leaders to focus on work

“We continue to work hand-in-hand and in close partnership with Speaker Martin Romualdez, who have (sic) mobilized a multi-partisan coalition in the House of Representatives to help President Marcos deliver his commitment to our people,” Rep. Jose Alvarez (Palawan), PDP-Laban, said in a statement.

House Deputy Speaker Camille Villar (Las Piñas), spokesperson of the Nacionalista Party headed by her billionaire father, also expressed her party’s “unequivocal support” for Romualdez and that they are “fully committed” to the Marcos administration.

Even the House minority bloc — nominally independent of the majority — expressed its support for Romualdez, whom it praised for "ably steering" the chamber.

"The minority is absolutely committed to our partnership with Speaker Romualdez and the entire House leadership, as we seek common ground to swiftly create more jobs and livelihood opportunities, lift a greater number of households from poverty, and move the country forward," Rep. Marcelino Libanan (4Ps party-list) said in a statement on the House website.

Arroyo 'unburdened of heavy load'

House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe said Arroyo’s demotion was to “unburden [her] of the heavy load required from the position,” even if House rules do not specify additional duties for the senior deputy speaker.

Arroyo remained tight-lipped on her demotion until late Thursday night when she acknowledged in a statement that there were rumors that she is plotting a coup against Romualdez although she denied that she is again after the speakership.

Arroyo became House speaker in 2018 after a stunning coup moments before the third State of the Nation Address of President Duterte ousted then Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

It is believed that Arroyo mobilized the coup against Alvarez with the help of Sara Duterte and Marcos’ sister, Sen. Imee Marcos.

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

GLORIA MACAPAGAL-ARROYO

LAKAS-CMD

MARTIN ROMUALDEZ

NACIONALISTA PARTY

PDP-LABAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
EDCA sites not US bases &ndash; envoy

EDCA sites not US bases – envoy

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
United States Ambassador MaryKay Carlson clarified yesterday that the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement sites in the...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP retirement age raised to 57

AFP retirement age raised to 57

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos has signed into law a measure raising the retirement age in the Armed Forces of the Philippines to 57 and...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker tags onion cartel firm, &lsquo;Sibuyas Queen&rsquo;

Lawmaker tags onion cartel firm, ‘Sibuyas Queen’

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Marikina Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo has unmasked the company and its owner believed behind the record-high prices of onions that...
Headlines
fbtw
GMA demoted as House senior deputy speaker

GMA demoted as House senior deputy speaker

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
In a sudden turn of events, the leadership of the House of Representatives demoted Wednesday night former president Gloria...
Headlines
fbtw
5 others included in case vs Teves &nbsp;

5 others included in case vs Teves  

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
Five people allegedly involved in the brazen attack that killed Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and nine others last...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Mayo 19, 2023

By Madam Rosa | 13 hours ago
Magkakatotoo ang iyong kutob. Mag-imbestiga ka muna bago magpasiya. Lucky numbers at color for the day ang 7, 18, 36, 39 at marine blue.
Headlines
fbtw

Mayo 18, 2023

By Madam Rosa | 1 day ago
Sisiguraduhin mong magiging maganda ang inyong suyuan ng minamahal.
Headlines
fbtw

Mayo 17, 2023

2 days ago
Magbabago ang paningin sa isang kakilala. Mapapa-hanga mo ang ilang mga taong kumikilatis sa magandang pangangatawan.
Headlines
fbtw

Mayo 16, 2023

By Madam Rosa | 3 days ago
Maaakit ang mga suki lalo na kung lalagyan ng gimik ang iyong pagtitinda. Promo o discount ay pwedeng mag-click. Ingatan ang helath. Mag-relax kapag may time. Lucky numbers at color for the day ang 31, 11, 22, 52,...
Headlines
fbtw

Mayo 15, 2023

By Madam Rosa | 4 days ago
Bigyan ng pansin ang pinansiyal na panga-ngailangan.
Headlines
fbtw

Mayo 14, 2023

By Madam Rosa | 5 days ago
Matinding galit ang mararamdaman mo sa bandang umaga kaya maging mahinahon.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with