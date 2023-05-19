^

Headlines

'Cracks in admin expected, but better to debate issues than fight for position'

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 19, 2023 | 2:32pm
'Cracks in admin expected, but better to debate issues than fight for position'
Bongbong Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte, respectively as presidential and vice presidential aspirants, gesture before a massive crowd at the UniTeam campaign rally in Cebu City on April 18, 2022.
The Freeman

MANILA, Philippines — Makabayan bloc lawmakers said that tensions in the ruling coalition could hint at cracks within the UniTeam that dominated national elections last year, saying as well that lawmakers' energies would be better spent on debating policy.

They said the alliance of major parties and political clans was tentative from the start.

“When an alliance is not based on principles or platform, the alliance will really be fragile, to begin with and won’t last for a long time,” Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan party-list) said.

Manuel added that it would have been better for constituents to see leaders “argue about their stances on the country’s issues" than a power grab over government posts that only benefit "the vested interests of the few."

He added: "The people would appreciate it if their elected officials would rather spend time debating among each other to eventually pass well-thought-out legislation on urgent matters like wage increases, affordable and reliable electricity, and others." 

READ: Duterte leaves Lakas-CMD, tells political leaders to focus on work

Early split possible

Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers party-list) said that seeming tension between Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, who is President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s cousin, could lead to an “early” split in the alliance led by Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte.

Arroyo has reaffirmed her support for Marcos and Romualdez . Duterte has meanwhile announced her departure from the Romualdez-led Lakas-CMD party, where Arroyo is president emerita.

“Marcos should be careful and not let his guard down, especially after making Vice President Sara Duterte co-chairperson of the NTF-ELCAC,” Castro said in Filipino.

“We know who the military is loyal to — it’s still the Dutertes. These are strategic positions that the Marcos administration should see,” she added.

The administration’s ruling coalition are also held up by temporary bedfellows who did not team up based on shared principles, Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Partylist) said.

Duterte on Friday hinted at “political toxicity” that led to, among others, the demotion of close ally Macapagal-Arroyo from senior deputy speaker to deputy speaker at the House. 

Macapagal-Arroyo issued a lengthy statement late Thursday denying that she maintains aspirations to takeover Romualdez' post as House speaker -- a position she previously held in the 17th Congress.

Meanwhile, leaders of at least five major parties — Lakas-CMD, PDP-Laban, Nacionalista Party, Nationalist People's Coalition and National Unity Party — have released their own statements to declare their support for Romualdez, who has yet to publicly speak on the perceived row.

Political science analyst Arjan Aguirre noted that escalated tensions at the lower chamber and in major political parties come just days before the president is set to appoint new Cabinet members.

"We can suspect here that people are not happy with the new Cabinet composition and that they are now at each others' throats," he said.

Political science professor Cleve Arguelles meanwhile said Duterte's breakaway from Lakas-CMD — a move that appears to signal that she is with her political mentor Arroyo — is "making it clear she isn't happy with how the Speaker humiliated [former President Arroyo]."

'Tensions were there even before demotion'

Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Party) also said that tensions between the apparent Duterte-Arroyo and Marcos factions have been brewing before Macapagal-Arroyo was demoted from the second highest post in the lower chamber.

Brosas pointed out that the House has recently been scrutinizing possible revisions to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA) — an “Arroyo-era” measure.

She also said that Arroyo deviated from the Marcos administration’s position on Former President Rodrigo Duterte’s "war on drugs" when she filed a House resolution to declare an “unequivocal defense” of the former chief executive.

Marcos Jr. has acknowledged that “abuses” did happen during the course of the “war on drugs” waged by his predecessor, who “focused very much on enforcement.” He has stood firm however on the Philippine position that the International Criminal Court does not have jurisdiction over potential abuses in anti-drug operations and that domestic processes for accountability have been working. 

“There are things taking place now that need careful scrutiny. What is happening inside the ruling parties? And with whom are the coalitions positioning?” Brosas added.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
EDCA sites not US bases &ndash; envoy

EDCA sites not US bases – envoy

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
United States Ambassador MaryKay Carlson clarified yesterday that the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement sites in the...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP retirement age raised to 57

AFP retirement age raised to 57

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos has signed into law a measure raising the retirement age in the Armed Forces of the Philippines to 57 and...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker tags onion cartel firm, &lsquo;Sibuyas Queen&rsquo;

Lawmaker tags onion cartel firm, ‘Sibuyas Queen’

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Marikina Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo has unmasked the company and its owner believed behind the record-high prices of onions that...
Headlines
fbtw
GMA demoted as House senior deputy speaker

GMA demoted as House senior deputy speaker

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
In a sudden turn of events, the leadership of the House of Representatives demoted Wednesday night former president Gloria...
Headlines
fbtw
5 others included in case vs Teves &nbsp;

5 others included in case vs Teves  

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Five people allegedly involved in the brazen attack that killed Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and nine others last...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

EDITORYAL - Dili tanan isalig sa polis

By Ian B. Melecio | 16 hours ago
Nagsunod-sunod na sab ang mga kaso sa pagpanulis sa Cebu City, kini bisan pa man og duna nay daghang mga polis nga gipakatap karon sa kadalanan, napuno niini ang mga polis nga nadestino sa mga opisina nga gipa-duty...
Headlines
fbtw

Ang asno ug si San Antonio de Padua

By Fr. Rey Cui | 16 hours ago
Niadtong gamay pa ko, ang akong apohan nga si Anhing Lola Delfina ang kada Martes magsul-ob to og brown nga sinina nga dunay bakus.
Headlines
fbtw

Pulos tigpakaaron ingnon

By Leo Lastimosa | 16 hours ago
Kon si Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno ang tuohan, si Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang kina-isogan.
Headlines
fbtw

Bililhon ang kinabuhi

By Javier Tapulado | 16 hours ago
Sunodsunod na ang kaso sa mga pagpatay, nagpakamatay ug namatay tungod sa disgrasiya sa nagkalainlaing dapit halos kada adlaw.
Headlines
fbtw

Kapakyasan kabahin sa kalamposan

By Alan Domingo | 16 hours ago
Kong ang abilidad lang ang hisgotan dili magpalupig ang mga Pinoy ug siyempre kitang mga Bisdak sama nalang sa pagkamamugnaon o mga imbinsyon nga kapuslan gyud unta sa katawhan ug samang higayon makatabang sa mga...
Headlines
fbtw
EDITORYAL - Kahakog sa adunahan

EDITORYAL - Kahakog sa adunahan

By Ian B. Melecio | 1 day ago
Usa sa nakamugna og kasamok sa mga tawo kaning paghikaw kanila sa ilang katungod nga makaadto sa baybayon sa kadagatan kun...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with