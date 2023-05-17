Repeated infringements require boosting of sea defenses â€“ DFA chief

^

Repeated infringements require boosting of sea defenses – DFA chief

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
May 17, 2023 | 12:00am
Enrique Manalo
MANILA, Philippines — Maritime cooperation will always be a key feature in Philippines-Japan ties, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said yesterday.

“Being island states binds us in the common objective of keeping the seas of the Indo-Pacific safe, secure and peaceful,” Manalo said at a forum on Philippines-Japan Strategic Partnership organized by Japan’s National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS).

He said the Philippines is firmly committed to maintaining peace and stability in the West Philippine Sea and in the entire South China Sea.

“As a nation situated in the heart of this seascape, the Philippines understands that protecting its rights in its Exclusive Economic Zone or EEZ and ensuring unimpeded access is vital for safeguarding the livelihoods of our fisherfolk and preserving the marine resources for future generations,” he stated.

The 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), he said, provide a solid foundation for peaceful resolution of disputes and the establishment of a regime in the South China Sea that promotes cooperation among all parties involved.

To achieve a peaceful and UNCLOS-based regime, Manalo emphasized that sincere dialogue among all claimants is crucial, both bilaterally and through discussions between ASEAN and China on a code of conduct.

The Philippines, he stressed, advocates an effective and substantive code of conduct that adheres to UNCLOS and takes into account the interests of all stakeholders, even extending beyond ASEAN and China.

“To realize these objectives, all parties involved must demonstrate utmost commitment to engaging in dialogue and diplomacy as the primary means of addressing disputes and finding mutually acceptable solutions,” he added.

Manalo, however, said the repeated infringements on the country’s sovereignty by China “necessitate the enhancement of our defense capabilities.”

As an archipelagic nation with an extensive coastline of 36,289 kilometers, the Philippines recognizes the significance of equitable rules in governing maritime domain.

“We take pride in our active involvement in the negotiations for the 1982 UNCLOS, the Convention on Biological Diversity and the future Treaty on the High Seas, through which we demonstrate our commitment to promoting fair and inclusive governance of the maritime commons,” Manalo said.

ENRIQUE MANALO
Philstar
